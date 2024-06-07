No Grey Cup Hangover For Montreal Alouettes, Blowout Winnipeg Blue Bombers In Opener
Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans stood shell-shocked as they watched the Montreal Alouettes blow them out 27-12 in the CFL season opener Thursday at Princess Auto Stadium.
The defending Grey Cup champion Alouettes were led by receiver Tyson Philpot, who had 10 receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Philpot had half as many catches as the entire Blue Bombers, who lost the Cup to the Alouettes 28-24 on Nov. 17.
3 Keys to the Grey Cup Rematch
1. Cody Fajardo To Tyson Philpot Becoming Dynamic Duo
The 2023 season concluded with a Cody Fajardo-Tyson Philpot touchdown pass with 13 seconds remaining to give Montreal the Grey Cup title. It was fitting to see the two connect again for the first touchdown of the 2024 campaign. Even more impressive was their flea flicker touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to help ice the win.
Fajardo had 254 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Philpot had a game-high 10 receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
2. Winnipeg Offense Looks Rusty
It was clear the Winnipeg offense lacked much chemistry or consistency. Quarterback Zach Collaros had to deal with a combination of pressure in his face, poor throws to open receivers, and receivers dropping passes. It didn’t help that his top receiver Kenny Lawler left the game early with an injury.
Winnipeg finished with 284 yards. Defending CFL rushing leader Brady Oliveria didn’t was held to 38 yards on 11 carries. Multiple offensive starters didn’t play during the preseason, and it showed.
3. Montreal’s Defense Still Owns Bombers
Montreal's defense picked up where it left off from its Grey Cup championship, forcing three turnovers, including two fumbles and an interception. Montreal held Winnipeg to 284 yards of total offense.
Pass rushers Shawn Lemon and newcomer Derek Wiggan each had a sack in the win. Linebacker Darnell Sankey was stellar, tying for the team lead with five tackles
Up Next
Montreal at Edmonton
Winnipeg at Ottawa
