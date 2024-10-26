Ottawa Ends Regular Season on High Note with Win Over Hamilton
After a combined 1,067 yards of total offense from both teams, the Ottawa Redblacks came out on top in a 37-31 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night.
Dru Brown had a second straight game of over 400 yards and at least three touchdowns for the Redblacks. Kalil Pimpleton and Dominique Rhymes each had over 100 receiving yards, and Brown ultimately connected with Pimpleton on the final offensive drive for a 65-yard game-winning touchdown pass with 1:42 to go in the game.
Hamilton also had a good performance from its starting quarterback as Bo Levi Mitchell had 425 yards and one touchdown to one interception in the loss. Running back Greg Bell rushed for 91 yards before the Tiger-Cats got stood up at the goal line on the final play of the game.
Ottawa finishes the season at 9-8-1 which secures its first winning season since 2018. Hamilton dropped to 7-11 which is one game worse than the Ti-Cats' record a season ago.
3 Takeaways from Redblacks Win Over Tiger-Cats
1. Dru Brown Proves Franchise Quarterback Title
The last month-plus for Ottawa has been rocky at best, but Brown has really come into his own in the last two weeks. With the rushing offense being one of the worst in the league, Brown has put together 400-yard games in two straight weeks including 445 yards on Friday. Now Brown needs to come through in the most important game of his career in the playoffs.
2. Hamilton Still Shows Bright Future
There's no question the number one offense in the CFL is solid in Hamilton going into the offseason. The defense needs some restructuring but showed better performances under new play-caller Chris Jones. Hamilton's biggest question is whether Mitchell returns for another season or if the Tiger-Cats will find a younger quarterback to take over.
3. Ottawa Gets Much-Needed Momentum Going Into Playoffs
While this game had no effect on the postseason, the Redblacks got what they needed with momentum ahead of next week's match against the Toronto Argonauts. Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce deserves a lot of credit for how he has transformed this team into a winning franchise. There might have been some bumps on the way this season, but Ottawa has a winning team again and the city is hopeful the Redblacks can pull a few upsets off to make it back to the Grey Cup for the first time in six years.
Up Next
Ottawa Redblacks at Toronto Argonauts (Eastern Division Semi-Final)
