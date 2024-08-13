Ottawa Redblacks Name Jeremiah Masoli Starting QB Ahead of Week 11
The Ottawa Redblacks will have a different signal caller running the show in Week 11.
Jeremiah Masoli has been named the starting quarterback as he will replace Dru Brown. In Ottawa’s 22-22 tie to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Brown left the game with an ankle injury. Dustin Crum finished the game at quarterback.
“Jeremiah has played a lot of football in this league, and he brings a lot of experience,” Ottawa Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce said regarding his decision to start Masoli over Crum. “He brings leadership and good play. What we have to do is get him a little bit more time with the ones, and get him a little comfortable.”
It’s a triumphant return for Masoli, who has battled injury problems since 2019, suffering three serious lower leg injuries. He has played for the Redblacks and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in his 11-season CFL career. This offseason, Masoli agreed to a restructured deal with the Redblacks.
Masoli has thrown for 16,675 yards and 82 touchdowns. He also added 1,546 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns in 115 games. Masoli was named to the CFL East All-Star team in 2018.
Dyce also gave an update on Brown’s injury, sharing that the team doesn’t believe it is as serious as they previously thought. Brown will be week-to-week.
Ottawa opens Week 11 with a road matchup with the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday night.
