Overpaid? How 2024 Highest-Earning CFL Players Stack Up
As the CFL approaches the beginning of the 2024 season, it’s time to examine the top players in the league and how they stack up against the rest of the competition. It’s even important to look at whether they are paid according to their level of play.
Front Office Sports revealed a list of the top 25 highest paid players in the CFL. Of the 25 players, nine are quarterbacks and are among the top 17 highest-paid players.
Let’s take a look at the top paid players at six positions and how they rank against other players at their same positions.
Top Paid Players at Six Positions
1. Quarterback – Zach Collaros ($600,000), Winnipeg Blue Bombers
As the highest paid player in the league, Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros lives up to his pay. He threw for more than 4,000 yards and 33 touchdowns last season as he has led the Bombers to two Grey Cup titles since 2019.
2. Running Back – Brady Oliveira ($230,000), Blue Bombers
Some might say Some might say Brady Oliveira is underpaid for what he can do for the offense. Last year, he had his best season of his career rushing for 1,534 yards and nine touchdowns while also racking up 482 receiving yards and four touchdowns, which led to the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian award. Seeing what the top receiver is paid, Oliveira should be in line for more money as one of the top overall players in the CFL.
3. Wide Receiver – Eugene Lewis ($320,000), Edmonton Elks
The 31-year-old Eugene Lewis had his weakest season since 2018 with 844 yards but played in 12 of the 18 games. Lewis is still among one of the best receivers in the CFL and with McLeod Bethel-Thompson taking over at quarterback, he could see his stats go up this season.
4. Offensive Line – Drew Desjarlais ($260,000), Ottawa Redblacks
Drew Desjarlais was a former first round pick who has been selected as an All-Star in 2021. He returned to the CFL last year after playing in the NFL in 2022 with the New England Patriots. In 13 games with the Redblacks last season, he was more than up to the task of being one of the best offensive linemen in the league.
5. Defensive Line – Folarin Orimolade ($240,000), Toronto Argonauts
In his first season with the Argos, Folarin Orimolade had a career high 10 sacks last season making his first appearance on the CFL East All-Star team. Orimolade is high on the list of pass rushers, especially with former BC Lions defensive end Mathieu Betts in the NFL, but needs another solid season to be the top pass rusher.
6. Linebacker – Wynton McManis ($208,000), Argonauts
Toronto is happy to have one of their top tacklers back for the 2024 season after finishing second on the team in tackles last year with 80 while adding four sacks and four interceptions. McManis is no doubt a top-five linebacker talent with his ability to find the ball carrier, but what he can do in coverage makes him worth the money.
