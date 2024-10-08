SI.com’s Post Week 18 CFL Power Rankings: West Division Maintains Top Status
Week 18 of the CFL season went about as most experts thought it would go with the favored teams winning. Three teams clinched playoff berths and one more spot still needs to be determined. With that said, this week’s power rankings will reflect that the West Division continues to move up with some of the most competitive teams in the league.
Here is a look at the power rankings and where all nine CFL teams land after Week 18 of the season.
Power Rankings [Ranking Last Week]
1. Winnipeg Blue Bombers [No. 1]
10-6, 31-10 Win Over Tiger-Cats
Now on an eight-game winning streak after yet another dominating performance against Hamilton, the Bombers are a squad not many teams want to face. They have a balanced offensive attack, and their defense is statistically strong as the best in the CFL. Winnipeg needs one more win to clinch a home playoff game and a bye, and at this rate, it’s almost inevitable that it will happen.
2. Montreal Alouettes [No. 2]
11-3-1, Bye Week
Montreal needed a bye more than any other team in the CFL as the Alouettes try to regroup from a tough four-game stretch. The Alouettes still hold the best record in the CFL and will host a playoff game, so these last three games will not be as meaningful to them compared to other teams. It’ll be more about getting momentum heading into the playoffs with at least two wins before another bye, then hosting their playoff matchup to get into the Grey Cup.
3. Toronto Argonauts [No. 3]
8-7, Bye Week
No game this week for the Argos as they are still on the outside of the playoffs, but close to clinching. After losing the season series to the Tiger-Cats, it now comes down to winning just one more game to get into the postseason. Chad Kelly and company could still host a playoff home game as well with Ottawa sitting just one point ahead of them for second in the East Division.
4. Ottawa Redblacks [No. 4]
8-6-1, Bye Week
The Redblacks were off this week but were finally able to clinch a playoff spot after three straight games of not being able to win and get in. Ottawa’s biggest challenge is the Argos, who are one point behind the Redblacks for second in the East. The Redblacks have not been in the postseason since 2018 and hope to host a playoff game and get their quarterback Dru Brown back healthy to close out the season.
5. Saskatchewan Roughriders [No. 5]
8-7-1, 28-24 Win Over Elks
After a nice winning streak at the beginning of the year and a long winless streak in between, the Riders are now amid a new three-game winning streak after a four-point victory against the Elks. The defense for Saskatchewan forced three turnovers and held Edmonton to three points in the fourth quarter to hold the lead and win. They clinched a playoff spot, and the focus now shifts to winning and hosting a first-round game.
6. BC Lions [No. 7]
8-8, 32-15 Win Over Stampeders
Even with the offense still struggling to get touchdowns, the Lions picked up a much-needed 32-15 win over the Stampeders thanks to two defensive touchdowns. Nathan Rourke played much better, with only four incompletions and 218 yards passing. BC’s defense was the game's star, as the unit had its best game of the season. Now with the playoffs already clinched, the Lions focus on building momentum for the postseason as they try to jump the Roughriders for second in the West Division.
7. Hamilton Tiger-Cats [No. 6]
6-10, 31-10 Loss to Blue Bombers
All the good that Hamilton has had over the last month evaporated with a meeting with the Bombers. Bo Levi Mitchell struggled with two interceptions, ultimately getting benched, while the rushing attack had just 30 yards. Hamilton’s defense got torched on the ground, giving up199 yards and three majors. The good news is the Tiger-Cats are still in playoff contention, but they need to win the next two games and for the Argos lose all their games for a shot at the postseason.
8. Edmonton Elks [No. 8]
5-11, 28-24 Loss to Roughriders
There was a point in the regular season when the predictions were the Elks would face the Lions in the West Division Semi-Finals. Those days are long gone after Edmonton lost its third straight game and has officially been eliminated from playoff contention after a close 28-24 loss to the Roughriders. Tre Ford could be signing an extension soon which is good news, but there are other questions as to whether head coach Jarius Jackson gets the interim tag taken off or if the Elks’ new ownership looks for a different leader.
9. Calgary Stampeders [No. 9]
4-10-1, 32-15 Loss to Lions
There were no major changes to the bottom of the power rankings after the Stampeders once again lost with a 32-15 result to the Lions. Jake Maier threw two interceptions and was again benched. The defense played well despite the score, as BC got two defensive touchdowns in the game. This is certainly a low point for Calgary as the Stamps will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2004, leaving much in question about the future of the franchise.
