Record Crowd Expected for BC Lions Home Opener
Excitement is already building for the home opener of the BC Lions’ 2024 regular season. Outside of the high expectations for the team entering the year, the annual kickoff concert will feature 50 Cent.
Those two elements have resulted in what could be a massive crowd that the Lions have not seen at BC Place in a long time.
A spokesperson for the Lions told the Daily Hive on Wednesday that the team is expecting the biggest crowd in about a decade.
It shouldn’t come as a total surprise as the kickoff concert has always drawn big crowds. In the last two seasons, LL Cool J brought in 33,104 fans in 2023 while OneRepublic drew 34,082 fans.
The team opened the upper bowl on Monday to accommodate for the additional fans coming to the game. According to Ticketmaster, there are no more seats available in the 200s or 300s. There is seating still available in the upper deck in the 400s.
There has been an emergence of fans coming out to Lions games as last season the team increased its attendance by 13.8 percent. BC averaged 23,208 fans per game, which was the highest since 2014.
BC opens the season on the road but will host the first home game of the year on June 15 against the Calgary Stampeders.
