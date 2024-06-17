Saskatchewan Roughriders Erase 10-Point Deficit in Four Minutes to Shock Hamilton Tiger-Cats
After trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter with under four minutes left, the Saskatchewan Roughriders scored the last 13 points of the game to take down the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-30.
Riders quarterback Trevor Harris threw for 390 yards and two touchdowns. Both Jerreth Sterns (112) and Kian Schaffer-Baker (109) hauled in triple-digit receiving yardage.
Bo Levi Mitchell went toe-to-toe with Harris, throwing for 380 yards and three touchdowns, but he had the critical late fourth-quarter interception that cost them the game. Hamilton struggled on second down, converting on just seven of 21 attempts.
The Riders are off to a 2-0 start for the third time in four seasons. Hamilton drops to a 0-2 record.
3 Takeaways to Roughriders Comeback Win
1. Jerreth Sterns, Kian Schaffer-Baker Emerging as Stars
As much talk as there has been around Shawn Bane Jr. and Samuel Emilus being the stars in the receiving core, it has been Sterns and Schaffer-Baker who have emerged as the top receivers on the team so far this season.
Sterns came up big in the game with six catches for 112 yards and Schaffer-Baker exploded for 109 yards and two touchdowns. They are both in the top three on the team in receiving yards, with Sterns leading the team with 193 yards. The emergence of these two alongside Bane and Emilus makes the Riders' wide receiver room one of the best in the CFL.
2. C.J. Avery with Second Straight Late Fourth-Quarter Pick
The unlikely hero of the Riders for the second straight week was linebacker C.J. Avery, who is making big plays late in fourth quarters this year. Avery only contributed one tackle in Sunday’s win, but he came down with the interception on Mitchell with 35 seconds left to set up Brett Lauther’s game-winning field goal. He did the same thing in the Riders’ 29-21 win against Edmonton with 35 seconds left to stop the Elks from driving.
3. Trevor Harris Still Has It
Saskatchewan signal caller Trevor Harris improved upon his first-week performance, cutting down the turnovers and throwing for nearly 400 yards. Harris went 10-of-14 with a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Riders have not been able to get running back A.J. Ouellete going through two weeks, but Harris has steered the ship and got the Riders in winning positions.
Up Next
Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Saskatchewan Roughriders
