Scary Injuries in Practice Hit Calgary Stampeders Wide Receivers
Injuries are a big part of football and can derail any momentum going a team’s way. The Calgary Stampeders ended their Tuesday practice earlier than expected because two injuries occurred that could affect the offense moving forward.
Wide receivers Auden Tate and Malik Henry suffered scary injuries in practice, the Calgary Herald reported. Tate was the first one to get hurt. Henry’s injury saw him grab his leg resulting in Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson ending practice. There is no word on the severity of the injuries.
We had a rough day, yeah, just disappointed that happened for the guys. You can see that the guys were somber about it because it didn’t look like they were minor injuries.- Calgary Stampeders Coach Dave Dickenson
Henry getting hurt is devastating to the team as he is coming off an Achilles injury that ended his 2023 campaign after just three games. He was an All-Star in 2022 posting career-high numbers with 62 receptions for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns.
Tate signed with the Stampeders in the offseason after playing in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals. He posted 61 catches for 799 yards and two touchdowns in four seasons with the Bengals.
“Don’t know what else to say except we’re going to work on it and do our best. Just not going our way and I feel awful right now for guys. Gotta look in the mirror and try to figure out a plan.”- Calgary Stampeders Coach Dave Dickenson
This will leave Calgary in a predicament at wide receiver as they look to potentially replace Henry once again. The good news is the Stampeders still have their top two wide receivers from last season on the roster in Reggie Begelton and Marken Michel. Cam Echols was listed as the backup to Henry on the depth chart in Week 2 of the preseason.
The Stampeders conclude their preseason on Friday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
