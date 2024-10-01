CFL

SI.com's 2024 CFL MOP Candidates After Week 17

SI.com takes a look at the top candidates for the MOP award in the CFL with four weeks left in the regular season.

Nov 20, 2022; Regina, Saskatchewan, CAN; Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira (20) runs against the Toronto Argonauts in the second half. The Argonauts defeated the Blue Bombers to win the 2022 Grey Cup Championship at Mosaic Stadium. Toronto won 24-23. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images


This CFL season has been wild, featuring tighter competition and more quarterbacks leading less-than-dominant teams in the MOP conversation than we've seen in the past.

We are also seeing more skill players get into the running for the award, making it difficult to pick a quarterback. The level of competition continues to grow in the CFL as better talent joins the league.

Here’s a look at SI.com’s candidates for the CFL MOP.

CFL MOP Top Candidates

Winnipeg Blue Bombers RB Brady Oliveira

The CFL’s leading rusher may not have the majors to the stats, but Brady Oliveira has meant so much for a Winnipeg Blue Bombers team that has struggled with consistency passing the ball. Oliveira has 1,107 rushing yards and 409 receiving yards with three total touchdowns. He’s been a bulldozer all season and has shown his versatility in the passing game, making him one of the most important pieces of the Bombers team.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB Bo Levi Mitchell

Bo Levi Mitchell’s turnaround this season has been one of the feel-good stories of the CFL as he has more than proven to be a key part of why the Tiger-Cats are in playoff contention. Mitchell leads the CFL in passing yards (4,359) and passing touchdowns (26). While the interception numbers are high at 14, he is completing 69.4% of his passes and has an efficiency rating of 100.8. Hamilton would not be in the position the team is in without Mitchell turning his play around over the last month.

Montreal Alouettes QB Cody Fajardo

Fans won’t be blown away from Cody Fajardo’s stats, but through all the injuries the offense has had, Fajardo has kept the ship afloat for the East Division champion Montreal Alouettes. Despite missing about a month of football, Fajardo has the best completion percentage among quarterbacks with at least five or more starts as he had completed 73.1% of his passes. He’s thrown for 2,867 yards and 15 touchdowns to seven interceptions. Fajardo is the unsung leader for Montreal and the team is on its way to a potential second straight Grey Cup because of how efficient he is at protecting the football and making the plays needed.

BC Lions WR Justin McInnis

Every season since 2022, Justin McInnis has improved his game, and 2024 is the year that gets him into the conversation as the best receiver in the CFL. McInnis is second in the CFL in receiving yards (1,207) and tied for first in touchdown receptions (seven). Among receivers with 40 or more receptions, McInnis leads in yards per catch with 16.3. He is a sure-fire selection for All-CFL and even if he isn’t deep in the conversation for MOP, many wouldn’t argue that McInnis is one of the best players in the game.

Saskatchewan Roughriders DB Rolan Milligan

The likelihood of a defensive player winning MOP is slim, as former BC Lions linebacker Solomon Elimimian was the last to win the MOP as a defensive player in 2014. Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Rolan Milligan could be the closest defensive player to do it since then for what he has done on defense and special teams. Milligan leads the CFL in interceptions (seven) and special teams tackles (19) and is fifth in total tackles with 84. With the lack of offensive firepower in the MOP race, if Milligan has an exceptional end to the season, he might be in the race.

