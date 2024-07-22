SI.com's CFL 2024 Week 7 Power Rankings: Stamps Snap BC Streak, Redblacks Rise Continues, Riders D Stands Tall
After seven weeks of play in the 2024 CFL regular season, new contenders have risen to the forefront while old established ones stumble. As a result, a new pecking order is being established in the East and West divisions.
Let's delve into how CFL teams stack up heading into Week 8.
1. Montreal Alouettes (No. 2 last week)
5-1, 37-18 home loss to Toronto in Week 6
The reigning CFL champions had a week off to reflect on their first blemish of the 2024 season. Montreal has a quick turnaround after its break, hosting a 5-1 Saskatchewan squad on Thursday, and the Als likely could be facing them without star pivot Cody Fajardo. The 32-year-old veteran hasn't been ruled out after injuring his right hamstring in Week 6. But the Alouettes may err on the side of caution to not jeopardize their long-term hopes of winning it all again.
2. BC Lions (No. 1 last week)
5-2, 25-24 road loss to Calgary in Week 7
Calgary snapped BC's five-game win streak on Sunday night, the one-point defeat halting BC's high momentum. The Lions' two losses this season have come away from BC Place. Against Calgary, MOP front-runner Vernon Adams was mortal for once, throwing for under 200 yards.
The Lions are headed to a bye before they return with a road game at Winnipeg in Week 9.
3. Saskatchewan Roughriders (No. 3 last week)
5-1, 19-9 home victory over Winnipeg in Week 7
The Roughriders and their defense bounced back in a big way against a Winnipeg team that looked to be rejuvenated after two straight wins. Corey Mace's unit, riding the energy of an electric Saskatchewan home crowd, held the Bombers to nine points on three field goals.
It was an impressive performance by the Riders who completely shut down superstars Zach Collaros and Brady Olivera and company. Saskatchewan did just enough offensively with game manager Shea Patterson. But with Trevor Harris still a few weeks away from healing up an MCL injury, it's the Riders defense that must continue to stand tall. They'll attempt to do that in Week 8 at Montreal, which may not have its star quarterback either.
4. Ottawa Redblacks (No. 5 last week)
4-2, 20-14 home win over Edmonton in Week 7
The Redblacks took care of business in Week 7, finishing up a sweep of back-to-back games over Edmonton. It's easy to be dismissive of Ottawa doubling up on the winless Elks. However, the Redblacks of recent memory would've squandered the opportunity to advance themselves forward.
That's precisely what Ottawa has done so far in its attempted resurgence. For the first time since the team's championship squad six years ago, the road back to relevancy for the Redblacks is looking very real. Ottawa is off to its best start since 2018. After six weeks, Bob Dyce's crew has matched its win total from last season.
The Redblacks can't afford to get overconfident though. After all, a year ago, they started out the season at 3-3 before going 1-11 the rest of the way. But things feel differently for Ottawa in 2024, as the Redblacks meet their next test at home against Calgary before a bye.
5. Calgary Stampeders (No. 7 last week)
3-3, 25-24 home win over BC in Week 7
After back-to-back heartbreaking losses to Montreal and Winnipeg, the Stampeders finally had a nail-biter go their way, squeaking out a one-point victory over BC at home. It was a morale booster for Calgary. The Stamps slowed down Big Play VA and exacted some revenge from a Week 2 loss at BC.
Calgary is headed to Ottawa on Friday to face a revived Redblacks. The Stamps can keep pace and distance in the West by winning their first game on the road in 2024.
6. Toronto Argonauts (No. 4 last week)
3-3, 27-24 road loss to Hamilton in Week 7
Anytime the Double Blue loses a game to eternal rival Hamilton, it feels like a double loss. That's even more true this time around after the Argos beat Montreal a week ago. Toronto took a titanic leap forward only to fall two steps backward in losing to previously winless Hamilton.
Toronto's comedy of errors proved costly against the Ti-Cats. Ryan Dinwiddie's squad had a punt blocked, missed a field goal, and fumbled on a quarterback sneak, resulting in a defensive score. These miscues set the Boatmen down 17 before a late rally made things respectable.
The bottom line is that the Argonauts are nowhere near as good as they've been the last few seasons. Toronto has less talent overall, is missing its best player in Chad Kelly, and lacks discipline. The Argos will try to turn things around at home against another fading contender in Winnipeg on Saturday, but the tide has turned on Toronto.
7. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (No. 6 last week)
2-5, 19-9 road loss to Saskatchewan in Week 7
After two straight victories breathed new life into the Bombers' season, Winnipeg was smacked back down into reality in Regina, being dominated by the Roughriders — something that hasn't occurred in quite some time.
Mike O'Shea's squad was outplayed and outmatched by Corey Mace's crew. It was a disappointing turn for a Winnipeg team trying to dig itself out of an early-season hole.
There are still a lot of games left to be played, but the 2024 version of Winnipeg is as vulnerable as the team has been in a long time. The Bombers will try to get right in Toronto on Saturday.
8. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (No. 9 last week)
1-5, 27-24 home victory over Toronto in Week 7
The Tiger-Cats are finally in the win column after topping Toronto at home. It was desperately needed for Hamilton's veteran squad and coaching staff. Despite being 1-5, a reborn Bo Levi Mitchell has Hamilton's hopes high. With Toronto faltering, there might be an opening for the Ti-Cats to scratch and claw their way back into the mix.
To keep going upward, Hamilton will need to keep a winless Elks team down in the dumps when they clash in Edmonton next Sunday.
9. Edmonton Elks (No. 8 last week)
0-6, 20-14 road loss to Ottawa in Week 7
Despite a long overdue change at the top with Chris Jones being shown the door, another week produced another one-score loss for a reeling Edmonton. The Elks have played competitive football all season, but they haven't been good enough to get in the win column.
There are still twelve games left in the season, but it's challenging to envision a scenario where Edmonton turns things around with Jarious Jackson and plays meaningful games this year. Therefore, the team should be sellers at the trade deadline, and it may be time for them to do something they should've done from Jump Street: turn over the franchise to quarterback Tre Ford.
Better late than never for an Elks club that's been stuck in nowhere land for a long time.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.