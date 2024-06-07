The Markcast Podcast: CFL 2024 Week 1 LIVE Pre-Game Show + CFL 2024 Season Preview
Join "The Professor" Andrew Murray, Hussey's Huddle, Tim/Cliffy from the Alouettes Flighdeck, and perhaps some special guests as we stream ahead of the 2024 CFL kickoff and take your questions and comments LIVE!
There's a lot of buzz heading into the 2024 CFL season and we have a fully-loaded group of guest panelists to help get you set for the marathon that is the CFL regular season.
There are many questions in both the West and East conferences ahead of the 2024 CFL kickoff, and we tackle many of the major talking points heading into CFL Week 1. How will McLeod Bethel-Thompson look taking over under center for the Edmonton Elks? How will Vernon Adams Jr. perform returning for the BC Lions as they begin their quest to hoist the Grey Cup trophy at home in BC Place? How devastating is Chad Kelly's nine-game suspension for the Toronto Argonauts as they try to make it back to the Grey Cup after missing out last season? We also take viewer comments and questions as we preview the CFL 2024 season and give some "hot takes" on what we expect to see from the nine Canadian football franchises.
A few teams unveiled new and alternative uniforms for the 2024 CFL season, including the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Edmonton Elks and the Ottawa REDBLACKS. We break down those updates and look ahead to the CFL 2024 Grey Cup and what BC Lions owner Amar Doman has up his sleeve when the entire Canadian football fanbase descends on Vancouver at the end of November for the 111th Grey Cup.
You can follow Reid Johnson, The Markcast on X @reidjohnson, @The_Markcast.
Catch up with CFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.