The Markcast Podcast: CFL Labour Day Weekend Results! Winners and Losers From CFL Week 13!
Labour Day Weekend in the Canadian Football League has come and gone, and we are BACK to recap and react to CFL Week 13 with Andy Murray on another LIVE episode.
There were four big games in the CFL this week as the BC Lions held Touchdown Pacific, hosting the Ottawa Redblacks in Victoria, British Columbia. While Nathan Rourke's return to the CFL has been less than ideal, the Leos finally found themselves on the winning side of a five-game skid and took care of business against the team that resides in the nation's capital — although the biggest news coming out of the game might have been the young pivot blowing off an interview with TSN's Farhan Lalji at halftime. We discuss it all.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders hosted the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the first of their back-to-back home-and-home games with the "Banjo Bowl" happening next week in Manitoba. The Toronto Argonauts made the short trip south to face the TiCats at Tim Horton's Field, and the Edmonton Elks faced their provincial opponents as they faced the Calgary Stampeders in McMahon Stadium.
All four games were competitive affairs over the weekend and near sellouts, and in some cases, record crowd attendances over the holiday weekend, really spotlighted the recent success and moment the Canadian Football League has in 2024.
The BC Lions travel east to face the rested Montreal Alouettes to kick off CFL Week 14. It will be a true test to see if Nathan Rourke and the rest of the Lions are up to the task of keeping up with the current best team in the CFL.
