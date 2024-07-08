Toronto Argonauts Change at Quarterback on Horizon After Demoralizing Turn in Week 5
After a five-turnover-fueled performance against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 5, swift changes appear on the way at quarterback for the now 2-2 Toronto Argonauts.
In the presser after his team's bitter loss in Regina, Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie suggested that he is considering a two-quarterback system, with veteran Nick Arbuckle potentially taking on an increased role.
"Maybe we go with two quarterbacks and have a two-headed monster."
Toronto will be at undefeated Montreal on Thursday, facing off with a soaring 5-0 Alouettes squad that outclassed the Boatmen in Week 4 at BMO Field.
The honeymoon is over for second year CFL quarterback Cameron Dukes, who was benched in successive weeks.
In a winnable game against a Riders team without Trevor Harris. Dukes struggled mightily, throwing four interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Saskatchewan in the 30-23 defeat.
Credit certainly goes out to former Toronto defensive coordinator Corey Mace for having a great handle on the Argos offense and creating confusion. Still, Dukes hasn’t thrown a touchdown in two weeks, and the book is out on the former indoor league and NAIA standout.
This is a point that Coach Dinwiddie made during his post-game press conference Thursday night.
It's pretty easy for quarterbacks when you first get going, and then teams start game planning for him. You have seen it across the league for years. They have an answer for him now.- Coach Dinwiddie on Dukes' struggles
Another option for Toronto's staff would be inserting another second-year CFL quarterback, Bryan Scott. But it appears that Arbuckle, who has a long history with Dinwiddie and his system, could be entrusted with steadying what appears to be a sinking ship.
The elephant in the room is the absence of 2023 CFL MOP Chad Kelly, who won't be back to potentially save the day until August 22. The Argonauts must weather the storm until the dynamic Kelly returns. Toronto will play at least five more games without him.
The team, which has already matched last year's regular-season loss total after four games, looks the weakest they've been since before Dinwiddie arrived in the Six. Desperate times are calling for desperate measures in Double Blue land.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
