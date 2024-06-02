Toronto Argonauts Make Surprise Cuts, Finalize 2024 Week 1 Roster
Just 24 hours after the Toronto Argonauts defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 25-14 to close the preseason, the Argos have finalized their roster for the upcoming 2024 CFL season. Well, as much as any roster in pro football can be considered final.
Friday night's exhibition game at Alumni Stadium saw some starring turns from Cameron Dukes and first-round rookie receiver Kevin Mital. But it was one last push for multiple players on the fringe to make a last impression before final cuts. Many of which, just missed the initial cut.
The Argonauts released 24 players on Saturday. They also formally announced 12 players on their initial practice roster. (CFL teams can carry up to 15).
Toronto Argonauts Transactions (CDN-Canadian, AME-American, GLO-Global)
Placed on practice roster:
CDN John BOSSE (OL) Calgary
CDN Brandon CALVER (RB) Laurier
AME Isaac DARKANGELO (LB) Illinois
AME Amani DENNIS (DB) Carthage College
GLO Jeremy EDWARDS (P) Eastern Kentucky
GLO Alfredo GACHUZ LOZADA (K) Naucalpan Raptors
CDN Tyson HERGOTT (DL) Waterloo
AME Ralph HOLLEY (DL) Western Michigan
AME Darius JOINER (DB) Duke
AME Justin MARSHALL (WR) Buffalo
AME Makai POLK (WR) Mississippi St
CDN Richie SINDANI (WR) Regina
Released:
AME Nick AMOAH (OL) California Davis
CDN Blaise BARBER (LS) McMaster
AME Atlias BELL (DL) Houston
AME BJ BYRD (WR) Morehead St
AME Jordan BYRD (RB) San Diego St
AME Maurice CARNELL (DB) North Alabama
CDN Jerrell CUMMINGS (DB) UBC
AME LaDarius HAMILTON (DL) North Texas
AME Changa HODGE (WR) Virginia Tech
AME Khalan LABORN (RB) Marshall
AME Darta LEE (OL) Texas El Paso
AME John MATOCHA (QB) Colorado School of Mines
AME Tarvarus MCFADDEN (DB) Florida St
CDN Owen MUELLER (OL) Windsor
CDN Brendan MURPHY (DB) Western
CDN Spencer NICHOLS (FB) Western
CDN Braydon NOLL (OL) Laurier
CDN Ifenna ONYEKA (DL) Carleton
CDN Ife ONYEMENAM (LB) Laurier
AME Dare ROSENTHAL (OL) LSU
AME Justin SAMBU (DL) Baylor
AME Trea SHROPSHIRE (WR) UAB
AME Chris STEELE (DB) Southern California
AME Khalan TOLSON (LB) Illinois
Suspended/returned to school:
CDN Daniel SHIN (OL) Alberta
Among the surprising cuts for Toronto are defensive backs, Tarvarus McFadden and Maurice Carnell IV. Both players have been regulars in Toronto's secondary the last two seasons.
McFadden has started 29 games for with the Argonauts since 2022. The 27-year-old former Jack Tatum award winner at Florida State has spent time in both the NFL and XFL, starting four games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under Argos co-defensive coordinator Will Fields. So it's surprising to see him not make the cut.
The Argos are going with new blood at defensive back, particularly at cornerback. The position looks vastly different from a year ago. Gone are standouts like Qwan'tez Stiggers, Jamal Peters, Robertson Daniel and now McFadden.
In their stead for the moment are largely unproven CFL players like Leonard Johnson and Benjie Franklin.
Carnell who struggled to get back on field due to injuries, was unable to recapture the magic he showed as a ball hawk two years ago. His release comes because the Argonauts are rich with proven talent at safety and defensive halfback.
The release of quarterback John Matocha is not surprising, considering Toronto's depth chart, and how recent his arrival was. Although he wasn't retained initially, It's possible that the Colorado School of Mines standout returns on the practice roster. The Division II standout and former Harlon Hill award winner got some brief reps against Hamilton on Friday (2-4 , 26 yards).
One area that presented a challenge on cut down day for the Argonauts staff was wide receiver. Toronto kept eight on its active roster (four national players), veteran Richie Sindani, along with camp standouts Justin Marshall and Makai Polk just missed the cut, landing on the practice roster.
All in all, when Toronto kicks off its 2024 campaign next Sunday against the BC Lions, the Double Blue will look vastly different from the nucleus of players and coaches that won a record-tying 16 games last season.
Year 151 for the Argonauts club should have plenty and twists and turns along the way.
