Toronto Argonauts Sign Running Back Kevin Brown
The Toronto Argonauts could have a new starting running back, or they might be one of the best one-two punches in the CFL. Former Edmonton Elks back Kevin Brown signed with the Argos as announced by the team on Friday.
Brown had been the starter in Edmonton over the last two seasons and has played for the team since 2022. He has rushed for 2,149 yards and five touchdowns in that span, and he broke the 1,000-yard mark in 2023.
Last season, he finished with 522 yards on 101 carries, with an average of a staggering 5.2 yards per carry. Brown got overshadowed by the breakout roles of Javon Leake and rookie Justin Rankin. All three backs rushed for at least 500 yards, as the Elks were the only team to do so.
It comes as no surprise Brown walked away from the Elks as Edmonton seemed to be heading into the direction of going with Rankin and Leake in their backfield. A new home was always in the works for Brown and Toronto is a good fit.
Ka'Deem Carey started last season for Toronto after signing a one-year deal with the Argos last offseason. After four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, Carey finished 2024 with the second best season of his career with 1,060 yards rushing and seven majors.
Toronto is coming off a Grey Cup victory against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and Carey was one of the biggest reasons they won. With Carey as a free agent, the Argos hope to bring him back and keep the band together.
The current scenario for Toronto is that if they can bring back Carey, he and Brown will split carries, which only strengthens their backfield. If Carey walks to another team, Brown takes the lead role, and the Argos will need to bring in someone as the backup. Either way, the team is set up for success with more moves to be made in the offseason.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.