Toronto Argonauts Surprisingly Release Rasheed Bailey, Two Others
The Double Blue's latest round of transactions has produced a double take. The Toronto Argonauts sent out a press release Friday morning announcing the release of wide receiver Rasheed Bailey, defensive back Amani Dennis and defensive lineman Jay Person.
The release of Bailey overshadows the transaction report. It's one that suggests there's more than meets the eye with this seemingly abrupt move by the Argos.
The veteran slotback, Bailey, was first on the team in receptions with 24 after six games. He is also tied for touchdown grabs with two and is second with 245 yards receiving. Toronto's about-face decision comes just one day before Bailey was scheduled to square off with his former team, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
In recent days, Argos coach Ryan Dinwiddie has talked up the ascent of CFL rookie Makai Polk, who drew the start at slotback last week against Hamilton. The California native, who has spent some time in the NFL, is third on the team in receptions (18) and receiving yards (181).
Nevertheless, despite Polk's age advantage of 22 versus Bailey turning 31 in three days, this in-season decision by Double Blue is very unorthodox.
The Argonauts (3-3) have lost three of their last four games, falling to third place in the East. Predictably, the team's passing game has been a glaring weakness without suspended superstar quarterback Chad Kelly. Toronto, with Cameron Dukes at the controls, is last in the CFL with only four pass plays over 30 yards this season — a far cry from last year's big-play Boatmen offense.
Bailey, a two Grey Cup winner, is the fourth highest-graded slot receiver (69.9) in the league by Pro Football Focus's Bryson Vesnaver. Bailey leads the CFL in run block grade for all receivers (75.1)
The departure of Bailey from Toronto suggests something more than a team choosing to go younger. In recent weeks, Dinwiddie has openly harped on the disconnect between the team's receivers and quarterbacks. It's led to the Argos coaching staff disconnecting itself from one of its most proven veteran pass catchers.
'Showtime Sheed' didn't fit in Toronto, but he might get back to an old fit in Blue and Gold before long.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
