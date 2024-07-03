Hamilton Tiger-Cats Fire Assistant Coach After Winless Start
Change is always in the air when a football team starts the season 0-4. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats didn’t hesitate to make a move to the coaching staff four games into the 2024 campaign.
On Tuesday, the team parted ways with special teams coordinator Paul Boudreau. The team did not say why the change was made, but a replacement will be announced soon.
“We thank Paul for his contributions and wish him all the best in the future,” Tiger-Cats head coach and offensive coordinator Scott Milanovich, said according to CFL.ca.
It was a short-lived run for Boudreau as he was in his first season with Hamilton after previously coaching for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for eight seasons. Boudreau won two Grey Cups with the Bombers. He also coached in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and in the college ranks with six schools including Cincinnati.
Hamilton’s special teams has been solid so far this season as kicker Marc Liegghio has covered nine of 10 field goals and punter Nikolas Constantinou is third in the CFL in average yards per punt with 49.7. Some struggles the unit had includes being eighth in average yards per punt return and seventh in opponent kickoff return average.
The Tiger-Cats return home for the first time since Week 2 as they take on the BC Lions (3-1) on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field. Hamilton is coming off a 24-22 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.