Ottawa Redblacks Escape, Beat Edmonton Elks at Home
Touchdowns were hard to come by in the CFL on Friday starting with the early game as the Ottawa Redblacks picked up a 20-14 win over the Edmonton Elks.
The Redblacks offensive line struggled to protect quarterback Dru Brown, who was sacked four times. Ottawa only mustered up 304 yards, while the defense created two turnovers against Edmonton.
It was a rough evening for interim head coach Jarious Jackson and his Elks' offense, which gained only 243 yards total and only 40 yards rushing. Wide receiver Eugene Lewis came up big in the passing game, catching seven passes for 74 yards.
Ottawa improved to 4-2 on the season, while Edmonton dropped to 0-6.
3 Takeaways from Redblacks' Victory Over Winless Elks
1. Edmonton Offensive Struggles
The biggest factor in the Elks offense's inability to move the ball down the field was their lack of productivity on second down, only converting seven of 23 (30.4%). Edmonton’s running game continues to be a weak point, with running back Kevin Brown not having much to work with, finishing with 26 yards on nine carries.
Backup quarterback Tre Ford was not as involved as many fans would have liked to see, as he picked up seven total yards of offense. Starter McLeod Bethel-Thompson was efficient, but not many yards gained with 206 and had one interception.
2. Ottawa’s Dru Brown Wasn’t Much Better
Brown took a big step back from last week, throwing two interceptions. Ryquell Armstead had a solid night on the ground with 53 rushing yards and a first-quarter touchdown run. Wide receivers Justin Hardy, Kalil Pimpleton and Dominique Rhymes combined for 150 receiving yards. While the team had more first-downs (13) and a higher second-down conversion rate (50%) than Edmonton, this unit still had plenty of work to do themselves.
3. Defenses Stole the Show
Both units on defense were impressive as it was the least total yards in a CFL game this season with 547. Edmonton had four guys pick up sacks, including Nyles Morgan, who also had four tackles and a fumble recovery. Ottawa’s Lorenzo Mauldin IV had a solid night with three tackles, one sack and one forced fumble at the end of the game. Each defensive unit deserves credit for keeping their teams in the game.
Up Next
- Calgary Stampeders at Ottawa Redblacks, July 26
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Edmonton Elks, July 28
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.