Saskatchewan Roughriders Extend QB Trevor Harris
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have the answer to one of their biggest offseason questions: if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
On Thursday, 3DownNation's Justin Dunk reported the Riders have signed Trevor Harris to a one-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2025 campaign.
Despite missing six games last season to injury early in the year, Harris had one of the strongest seasons of his career at age 38. He threw for 3,264 yards and 20 touchdowns to nine interceptions, earning an All-CFL West Division selection.
Harris has been well-traveled since joining the CFL in 2012 as he has played for five teams. He is about to play in his third season with the Riders after runs with the Toronto Argonauts, Ottawa Redblacks, Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes. Harris has thrown for 33,148 yards and 180 touchdowns to 84 interceptions in 172 career games.
He won Grey Cups in 2012 with the Argos and in 2016 with the Redblacks. Harris was named an All-CFL East Division selection in 2016 and was the league's passing touchdown leader in 2015 and 2017.
The Riders had their best season since 2021, finishing with a 9-8 record and beating the BC Lions in the West Semi-Final to make the West Final. They went on to lose to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with a trip to the Grey Cup on the line.
While the long-term future of the quarterback position in Saskatchewan is still in question with Shea Patterson and Jack Coan, 2025 is solidified with Harris earning back his job.
