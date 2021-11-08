Texas BREAKING: WR Joshua Moore Leaving Longhorns

After multiple reports surfaced that Texas wideout Joshua Moore had a heated exchange with the Longhorns coaching staff in Wednesday's practice, the junior's status with the program was, at the time, in doubt.

On Monday, that's been cleared up. Joshua Moore is no longer a Longhorn.

"The plan is for Josh to go into the portal,'' coach Steve Sarkisian said on Monday. "That's his option and opportunity to do that, that's what college football provides, and we wish him the best of luck.''

According to one of the reports, Moore's most volatile confrontation was with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who took over the program this past January from Tom Herman.

Last week, Sarkisian attempted to cleared the air on Moore's situation, telling the media that it was simply a matter of coaching and discipline and that Moore is still with the team.

"He's getting coached, and that's what we do," Sarkisian said. "I think sometimes people get this misconception that because I'm a player's coach, that we don't coach hard. We have a demanding staff. We coach hard. We believe in discipline and doing things the right way."

But that has now changed.

Moore, who led the Longhorns in receiving in 2020, is coming off recent frustrating performances, including in the team's recent loss to the Baylor Bears, in which he made a handful of critical mistakes that could have changed the outcome of the game. He was visibly upset on the sidelines in that game.

Already without sophomore Jordan Whittington and freshman Troy Omeire for the remainder of the regular season, it can be argued that Texas can ill-afford another loss at the wideout position.

Moore has been backed up by freshman Casey Cain on the depth chart, while junior Al'vonte Woodard and freshman Kelvontay Dixon could also get involved.

