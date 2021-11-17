Vic Schaefer Builds Recruiting Monster As Longhorns Keep Winning

In a world where the transfer portal has come to dominate the conversation in college basketball, Texas women’s coach Vic Schafer seems intent on rebuilding the Longhorns the old-fashioned way — recruiting.

His first two full recruiting classes are proof that he’s REALLY good at it.

Schaefer’s second class for the 2022-23 season included three Top 100 players and was ranked as the No. 6 class in the country. This comes off pulling together a Top 10 Class for the 2021 recruiting cycle that is already paying off.

Texas improved to 3-0 on the season with a 88-47 victory over Southeast Missouri on Wednesday morning. Two of Schaefer’s true freshmen played big roles. Guard Rori Harmon, the reigning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, scored 11 points, dished out two assists, and grabbed six rebounds. She’s already asserted herself as the Longhorns’ starting point guard.

Aaliyah Moore, the Big 12 Women’s Preseason Newcomer of the Year, had six points and one rebound as she remained a starter for the third straight game.

Schaefer filled the pipeline further with his 2022 Class, as the early-signing day window closed on Tuesday.

Guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda is the nation’s No. 34 prospect according to ESPN W/HoopGurlz rankings and she averaged 14.8 points, seven rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season. Forward Amina Muhammad from DeSoto, Texas, ranked No. 64 overall, led DeSoto to a Class 6A State Championship. Guard Jordana Codio is the No. 67 ranked recruit in the country who has averaged 22.1 points for her prep career.

The timing is perfect, as the Longhorns will lose three players at the end of this season — center Lauren Ebo, guard Joanne Allen-Taylor, and guard/forward Audrey Warren.

Allen-Taylor and Warren are two of the few holdovers from the previous regime. Both are playing big roles for the Longhorns so far, but they’re surrounded by the future.

Schaefer knew at least two of his 2021 recruits would have to play big roles right away.

While Harmon and Moore have started right away, guard Kyndall Hunter is coming off the bench. Even though she’s not starting yet, she can fill it up, as evidenced by her 27 points in the season-opening win over New Orleans.

Harmon, Moore, and Hunter were all considered Top 20 recruits nationally by at least one of three sites that follow women’s basketball recruiting — espnW HoopGurlz, All-Star Girls Report, and Blue Star Basketball. As a result, the class was ranked No. 4 overall when it signed last November.

So Schaefer has signed two straight Top 6 classes.

But Schaefer didn’t rest on just those three recruits in the last cycle. Later, Schaefer signed two junior college players that were considered the No. 1 JUCO recruits by different services — the nation’s No. 1 junior college recruit as named by Dan Olson's Collegiate Girls Basketball Report — Kobe King-Hawea of Casper College (No. 1 according to Dan Olson's Collegiate Girls Basketball Report) and Femme Masudi (No. 1 according to All-Star Girls Report).

Right before this season began he signed Latasha Lattimore, who had originally signed with Syracuse but migrated to Texas after being released from her national letter of intent. The 6-foot-4 forward from Toronto was the No. 38 player in the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings for the Class of 2021.

Schaefer even flipped a recruit from Mississippi State, as Deyona Gaston followed Schaefer to Austin about two weeks after he took the job at Texas.

Now, he hasn’t ignored the transfer portal. But he hasn’t needed to be nearly as reliant on it like other programs. Ebo and Aliyah Matharu are the two most prominent transfers Schaefer has taken in, and Matharu played for Schaefer for two seasons at Mississippi State before transferring.

There’s a thread to all of these roster changes the past two seasons, if the Longhorns’ 3-0 start is any indication — defense. The Longhorns won the game against Stanford with tenacious, high-pressure defense, and Schaefer has an entire team that appears committed to that mission.

And as this team gets more comfortable with the mission, more success should follow — on the court and on the recruiting trail.

