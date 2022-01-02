Nation's Top Linebacker Harold Perkins Makes College Decision

The Texas Longhorns lost a major target on Sunday when Cy Park (Cypress, TX) linebacker Harold Perkins committed to Texas A&M at the Under Armour All-American Game In Orlando.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect will still wait to sign until February's National Signing Day, giving the Longhorns and Tigers time to make up ground.

Perkins would be able to fill the box safety/linebacker hybrid role in Texas A&M's defense. On the flip side, the defender would have likely played a big nickel or “WILL” backer role in Pete Kwiatkowsi’s 4-2-5 base set.

Perkins, who is rated as the top linebacker in the country by multiple recruiting services, chose the Aggies over a host of top-tier schools, including LSU, USC, Oregon, and Florida.

Texas was expected to be in the final running but ultimately fell short of the 12th Man’s offer.

In the past two seasons with Cypress Park, Perkins has accumulated 93 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, six quarterback hurries, 13 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception, a blocked punt, and a blocked field goal in just 20 games.

A dynamic athlete, Perkins also amassed 983 yards and 14 touchdowns on 96 carries (10.2 YPC) in just 10 games in his junior season at running back.

With Perkins now on his way to Aggie Land, the Longhorns will likely look towards the transfer portal to add depth to a position that will be short of talent this spring.

Recently the Longhorns received a signature from linebacker Trevell Johnson, who currently sits as the lone 2022 recruit in the class.

