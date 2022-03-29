Skip to main content

England Fans Booing Harry Maguire Was An "Absolute Joke", Fumes Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate has criticized the England fans who chose to boo Harry Maguire at Wembley on Tuesday.

Jeers were heard when Maguire's name was called out prior to kick-off in Tuesday's international friendly against Ivory Coast, which England won 3-0.

Maguire has been in disappointing club form for Manchester United this season.

But England manager Southgate believes the 29-year-old should be supported to raise his level, rather than booed by his own fans.

An angry Southgate fumed after the match: "The reception was a joke, an absolute joke.

"What he has done for us, the way he has performed for England has been absolutely phenomenal.

"I don't get it. We're either all in this together or we're not.

"He's in an England shirt. Not only should you support a player in an England shirt regardless, but when he's played at the level he has and put in the performances for us that he has, it should be total commitment behind him. So I don't get that at all.

"For his performance, it was pretty faultless. He stepped out from the back really well for the first goal. He was involved in the second as well.

"The team are totally united. We recognized that everyone has difficult moments but he's a top player and he'll come through it."

Maguire played the full 90 minutes for England as Southgate's side cruised to victory over a 10-man Ivory Coast.

England were already 1-0 up thanks to Ollie Watkins' second international goal when Ivory Coast captain Serge Aurier was sent off late in the first half.

Aurier picked up a second yellow card for dissent.

Captain Raheem Sterling made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time, before Tyrone Mings completed the scoring in second-half stoppage time.

Harry Maguire (no.6) pictured in action for England against Ivory Coast in March 2022

