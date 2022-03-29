Skip to main content

Watch Norway's Erling Haaland Dominate Armenia Before Limping Off With Ankle Injury

Erling Haaland was a marked man during Norway's unfriendly international friendly against Armenia on Tuesday.

The Borussia Dortmund frontman was on the receiving end of an aggressive early challenge from Arman Hovhannisyan, who was consequently sent off on 17 minutes.

Five minutes later Khoren Bayramyan was shown a yellow card for fouling Haaland.

But despite being given rough treatment by his opponents, 21-year-old Haaland was thoroughly dominant during the first half.

Haaland scored twice and assisted another goal before being subbed off at half-time.

His first goal came when he ran onto an Mohamed Elyounoussi chipped through pass before sticking out his left boot to lob the advancing keeper.

He then set up Kristian Thorstvedt for Norway's third goal before scoring his team's fifth himself.

Haaland stylishly controlled a Thorstvedt pass before lifting a shot over goalkeeper David Yurchenko.

If Haaland had not scored, he would likely have been awarded a penalty because Armenia defender Styopa Mkrtchyan lunged in and caught his left ankle.

Replays of the incident showed Haaland's left ankle turning under the challenge from Mkrtchyan.

Haaland then limped off the field, before being replaced by Alexander Sorloth at the start of the second half.

The game ended 9-0 to Norway, with Joshua King scoring a hat-trick. Sorloth netted twice, while Mats Daehli was also on the scoresheet.

Erling Haaland leaves the pitch with an ankle injury after scoring two goals for Norway against Armenia in March 2022

