FIFA Rules That Cristiano Ronaldo Did NOT Touch The Ball As Portugal's First Goal Against Uruguay Is Given To Bruno Fernandes

Portugal 2-0 Uruguay

Cristiano Ronaldo was celebrating in the 54th minute of Monday's game between Portugal and Uruguay.

Seconds earlier he had thrown his head towards an in-swinging Bruno Fernandes cross before watching the ball land in the Uruguay net.

Ronaldo celebrated as if he had scored himself and was therefore given the goal by the stadium announcer.

FIFA initially agreed, meaning it took Ronaldo's official World Cup tally to nine goals in 19 games.

But after reviewing the video footage, FIFA amended their records and decided that it was a Fernandes goal, assisted by Raphael Guerreiro. 

Ten minutes after the goal had been scored, a tweet from the World Cup's official account read: "The goal has officially been ruled as scored by Bruno Fernandes."

Fernandes ended the game with two goals to his name after converting a late penalty kick awarded for handball against Jose Gimenez.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured (left) celebrating with Bruno Fernandes during Portugal's game against Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup

