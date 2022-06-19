Skip to main content

Girona Beat Tenerife To Earn Promotion To La Liga Via Play-Offs

Girona will compete in the top tier of Spanish football for just the third time in the club's history next season after winning promotion via the play-offs.

After the first leg of the final had ended 0-0 on the mainland last weekend, Girona won 3-1 at the Estadio de Tenerife on Sunday.

Cristhian Stuani, who was Girona's leading scorer in their two previous seasons in La Liga, converted a penalty to fire his side ahead just before half time.

Substitute Carlos Ruiz leveled for Tenerife on the night but a Jose Leon own goal put Girona back ahead before Arnau Martinez sealed victory.

Sixth-place Girona had finished one point behind Tenerife in the regular season.

Girona beat Eibar 2-1 after extra time in their semi-final, while Tenerife overcame Las Palmas 3-1.

A general view of fans at Girona's Montilivi Stadium in June 2022

Girona are back in La Liga for first time since 2019

Girona - based in Catalonia, around 100km from Barcelona's Camp Nou - finished 10th in their first ever season in La Liga in 2017/18, but they came 18th the following year and were relegated.

La Liga's 2022/23 season will begin on August 12.

A general view of fans at Girona's Montilivi Stadium in June 2022
News

Girona Beat Tenerife To Earn Promotion To La Liga Via Play-Offs

By Robert Summerscales29 seconds ago
Erling Haaland pictured grimacing during Dortmund's game with Hertha Berlin in May 2022
Transfer Talk

Real Madrid To Sign Erling Haaland For €150m If He Passes Two-Year Man City Medical

By Robert Summerscales12 hours ago
Mo Salah pictured during Liverpool's win over Watford in April 2022
Transfer Talk

Mo Salah Increasing Likely To Leave Liverpool On Free Transfer In 2023

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Raheem Sterling pictured in action for Manchester City against Watford in April 2022
Transfer Talk

How Chelsea's Interest In Raheem Sterling Could Hinge On Romelu Lukaku And Ousmane Dembele

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Erling Haaland pictured on his Bryne debut aged 15
Watch

Watch 15-Year-Old Erling Haaland Make His Senior Debut In Norway

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
Eddie Nketiah pictured celebrating after scoring for Arsenal in a 5-1 win over Everton in May 2022
News

Eddie Nketiah Signs New Contract As Arsenal Hand Him Thierry Henry's Old Jersey Number

By Robert SummerscalesJun 18, 2022
Angel Di Maria pictured (center) in action for Real Madrid against Barcelona in 2011
News

Angel Di Maria Could Join Long List Of Players To Play For Both Barcelona And Real Madrid

By Robert SummerscalesJun 18, 2022
Fabio Vieira pictured playing for Portugal at the UEFA Under 21 European Championship in 2021
Features

Who Is Fabio Vieira And Why Are Arsenal Paying €40m For Him?

By Robert SummerscalesJun 18, 2022
The World Cup trophy pictured on display in the FIFA Museum in Zurich
Features

FIFA President Hails New World Cup Format As "Game-Changer" But How Will It Work In 2026?

By Robert SummerscalesJun 17, 2022