Girona Beat Tenerife To Earn Promotion To La Liga Via Play-Offs

Girona will compete in the top tier of Spanish football for just the third time in the club's history next season after winning promotion via the play-offs.

After the first leg of the final had ended 0-0 on the mainland last weekend, Girona won 3-1 at the Estadio de Tenerife on Sunday.

Cristhian Stuani, who was Girona's leading scorer in their two previous seasons in La Liga, converted a penalty to fire his side ahead just before half time.

Substitute Carlos Ruiz leveled for Tenerife on the night but a Jose Leon own goal put Girona back ahead before Arnau Martinez sealed victory.

Sixth-place Girona had finished one point behind Tenerife in the regular season.

Girona beat Eibar 2-1 after extra time in their semi-final, while Tenerife overcame Las Palmas 3-1.

Girona are back in La Liga for first time since 2019 IMAGO / Pressinphoto/Bagu Blanco

Girona - based in Catalonia, around 100km from Barcelona's Camp Nou - finished 10th in their first ever season in La Liga in 2017/18, but they came 18th the following year and were relegated.

La Liga's 2022/23 season will begin on August 12.