Girona Beat Tenerife To Earn Promotion To La Liga Via Play-Offs
Girona will compete in the top tier of Spanish football for just the third time in the club's history next season after winning promotion via the play-offs.
After the first leg of the final had ended 0-0 on the mainland last weekend, Girona won 3-1 at the Estadio de Tenerife on Sunday.
Cristhian Stuani, who was Girona's leading scorer in their two previous seasons in La Liga, converted a penalty to fire his side ahead just before half time.
Substitute Carlos Ruiz leveled for Tenerife on the night but a Jose Leon own goal put Girona back ahead before Arnau Martinez sealed victory.
Sixth-place Girona had finished one point behind Tenerife in the regular season.
Girona beat Eibar 2-1 after extra time in their semi-final, while Tenerife overcame Las Palmas 3-1.
Girona - based in Catalonia, around 100km from Barcelona's Camp Nou - finished 10th in their first ever season in La Liga in 2017/18, but they came 18th the following year and were relegated.
La Liga's 2022/23 season will begin on August 12.