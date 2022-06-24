Skip to main content

Mason Greenwood Still On Bail Five Months After Arrest On Suspicion Of Rape

Mason Greenwood has had his bail extended again at a court hearing this week.

The Manchester United footballer was arrested on January 30 on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, making threats to kill and assault.

Greenwood's arrest came as police officers responded to seeing an 18-year-old woman reporting claims of violence and sexual threats on social media.

The 20-year-old United forward was released on a conditional bail earlier this year.

That bail had been due to expire at the end of April, but it was extended on April 29 until this Thursday's hearing, where it was then extended once more.

Mason Greenwood pictured on his most recent appearance for Manchester United - against West Ham on January 22

Confirming the latest bail extension on Friday, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Following a hearing yesterday, a 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of rape, assault and making threats to kill on Sunday 30 January 2022 remains on bail.

"As the outcome of bail reviews does not impact the progression of investigations, Greater Manchester Police will not be providing any further updates in relation to this case until the suspect is charged or released facing no further action."

Greenwood has not featured for United since their 1-0 win over West Ham on January 22 after being suspended from playing or training with the club until further notice.

He was later removed from video games FIFA 22 and Football Manager 2022, while his partnership with Nike was also terminated.

Greenwood's current United contract is not due to expire until 2025.

