Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His Second Goal In Saudi Exhibition By Punishing Sergio Ramos Error

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the first half of Thursday's friendly between PSG and a Riyadh all-star XI.

His first goal came from the penalty spot after he had been punched in the head accidently by former Real Madrid teammate Keylor Navas.

Ronaldo's second goal was also assisted by an error from a ex-Real colleague.

The striker's initial shot bounced back of the post and into the path of Sergio Ramos.

But the PSG defender failed to clear the ball and his miskick allowed Ronaldo to find the net from the rebound.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured after scoring his second goal against PSG for a Saudi Pro League XI in a friendly game in January 2023

