Watch 'Offside' Mo Salah Score Against Wolves By Punishing Mistake From Defender Toti Gomes

Mo Salah scored his 17th club goal of the season in Saturday's FA Cup game between Liverpool and Wolves.

It came in the 52nd minute at Anfield after a stunning Darwin Nunez strike had canceled out an early goal from Goncalo Guedes.

Salah's goal was the subject of a VAR review because he had been in an offside position when Cody Gakpo crossed the ball towards him.

But Gakpo's pass did not reach Salah directly. It was first touched by Wolves defender Toti Gomes.

In attempting to clear the ball, Gomes succeeded only in flicking it on into Salah's path.

The VAR review deemed that the defender had deliberately played the ball, meaning Salah's goal was a legitimate one.

Mo Salah pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool against Wolves in an FA Cup third round game in January 2023

Hwang Hee-chan later scored the game's fourth goal to make it 2-2.

Wolves had the ball in Alisson's net for a third time late on but were denied a famous win after a long and somewhat inconclusive VAR review.

READ MORE: Liverpool Survive VAR Scare Against Wolves As Lack Of Camera Angles Means Assistant Referee's Offside Call Cannot Be Disproven

