    • November 18, 2021
    NFL Sends Memo to All 32 Coaches and General Managers Reaffirming Taunting Rules

    The rule isn't going away anytime soon.
    CINCINNATI — The NFL sent a memo to all 32 head coaches and general managers on Wednesday that reaffirmed their position on taunting according to Tom Pelissero. 

    The memo made it clear that the "officials are instructed to continue calling fouls for actions that demonstrate disrespect to the opponent or his bench."

    The NFL put new taunting rules in place this offseason. The new rules have been met with plenty of outside criticism, but it doesn't sound like the league plans on making changes anytime soon. 

    Sep 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) talks to Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) after a play and was penalized for taunting during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
