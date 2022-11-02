Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Tops 5 Stars, Named MVP at Midseason by Peter King

The Buffalo Bills hit the midseason mark of the NFL season by gobbling up more talent via the NFL trade deadline ... and by gobbling up some imaginary individual hardware as well.

Long-time NFL writer Peter King has handed out his midseason awards, and to the shock of exactly nobody, Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the guy who will take home the MVP trophy.

Well, actually, Allen doesn't get to "take it home'' because it's imaginary.

But you know what we mean.

King's top five candidates include a couple of guys who have made a major leap into Allen's class - or maybe a notch or two behind a class that obviously also includes one other QB ...

Allen comes in ahead of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, Hurts being new on this scene and Geno being an old NFL hand - but new to the awards scene.

And then, along with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes comes New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, a player who was always considered capable of this when healthy.

Not coincidentally, all of these players lead winning teams, including, of course, Allen. King writes: "Allen, best player on the best team having his best season, beat the former MVP and Super Bowl winner (Mahomes) on his turf in Week 6 ...''

Allen, 26, has led the Bills to a 6-1 record, and that KC game puts Buffalo atop the AFC heap. The first half of the season has seen him throwing for 2,198 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games while completing 65.5 percent of his passes. He's also rushed for 306 yards and two touchdowns.

Allen said his performance in the recent win over Green Bay featured some plays that were "stupid.'' But inarguably, he has raised his game to an MVP level ... and for half-a-season, the fake trophy is

