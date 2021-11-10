Browns Reportedly Talking Extension with Joel Bitonio

Per a report from Mike Jones of USA Today, the Cleveland Browns may be finalizing an extension with left guard Joel Bitonio in the next day or few.

Bitonio is under contract through the 2022 season, but the Browns appear to be interested in making sure he finishes his career in Cleveland. Bitonio, on pace to make All-Pro for the fourth time in his career, he may follow the same path as Browns legend Joe Thomas did.

Thomas played his entire career with the Browns and is awaiting his call from the Hall of Fame. Bitonio would be a life long Brown and is increasingly becoming a serious conversation for the Hall of Fame.

For the Browns, Bitonio has had a remarkable track record for health in addition to top of the line play. He just turned 30 in October but he is still in his prime in terms of performance and he hasn't dealt with much in terms of debilitating injuries.

The interior of the offensive line is a critically important area for the Browns both in their running game, but also as it pertains to protecting Baker Mayfield. Because he's not tall by quarterback standards, keeping his feet clean so he can step up in the pocket is critical.

Currently, Bitonio, center J.C. Tretter and right tackle Jack Conklin are all scheduled to have their contracts end after the 2022 season. Getting Bitonio out of the way makes it easier for the team to plan ahead for the rest of the group.

