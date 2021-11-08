Giants OLB Quincy Roche Shines In NFL Starting Debut

Often in the NFL draft, a team never gets all the players it wants.

Such was the case for the New York Giants, who, during the pre-draft process, took a liking to outside linebacker Quincy Roche, a player with whom they saw up close during the University of Miami's pro day.

“I remember him having a good day down there,” Giants head coach Joe Judge said after the Giants were awarded Roche's contract off waivers in September.

“Obviously, he’s a good-sized player. He’s got some short area quickness, initial burst. He’s got a good motor. You actually go back and watch his tape – you can watch Miami, you go back to his days at Temple, there’s enough on tape that makes you interested."

While the Giants were interested, the Steelers came flying in to grab Roche, who began his college career at Temple before transferring to Miami in the sixth round. But as the Giants' luck would have it, Pittsburgh waived Roche as part of the final cuts of training camp with the hope of sneaking him onto the practice squad only to

All Roche has done since joining the Giants is deliver what's asked of him.

"This guy just works hard. He’s a guy that when you watch his tape coming out, we liked him," head coach Joe Judge said after the game. "He’s got a high motor and he’s really learning the game. He’s got a skillset, like all these young guys do, but all these rookies are really, truly learning the game."

Roche, who since arriving at the Giants, has seen a sprinkling of snaps here and there, finally started to see a larger piece of the pie from Week 7 against the Panthers (23 snaps) right on through to the Giants' 23-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

And all Roche has done since landing with the Giants is produce. Before the game against the Raiders, he had four pressures in 60 pass-rush snaps and six tackles.

Against the Raiders, Roche was promoted to the starting lineup, replacing Oshane Ximines, who was inactive, at the weakside lien backer spot. Roche finished with four total tackles (two solo) and a big strip-sack of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, the fumble recovered by Leonard Williams which snuffed out the Raiders' last-ditch attempt to tie the score and force the game into overtime.

"I’m thankful to be here. I’m thrilled to be here and thankful for the opportunity for the Giants to claim me off of waivers and I’ve just been trying to get better every day," Roche said. "That’s my job—to come in here with a great mindset, get better every day and when my number is called, show up."

Judge agreed, adding that he thinks Roche still has room to grow.

"When you start talking about the pass rushers on the edge, you look at these guys throughout the league, throughout just time, it takes these guys a little while to get caught up," he said.

"There’s a big difference between playing against the tackles and the protections in the NFL versus college. It’s just the reality is it’s very different. Every one of those tackles, they’re big, they’re long, they’re more athletic. They play with better anticipation.

"Normally, it’s tough to get these guys off the spot and just go ahead and walk across their face, so you have to have what’s your main move? What’s your change up? What can you go to in the situation? But he’s done a good job being productive for us."

