Jared Goff Sits Out, Tim Boyle Will Start against Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions starting quarterback Jared Goff will not start against the Cleveland Browns.

After injuring his oblique muscle against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Goff took a back seat this week at practice, as backup quarterback Tim Boyle earned the majority of first-team reps.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked this week if starting Boyle on Sunday could have the potential of opening up the playbook, since Detroit's offense has been anemic the majority of the 2021 season.

“That’s tough to say right now. You’d like to think that, but I think some of that is -- let me say this about Tim Boyle, he lacks zero confidence, I can tell you that," Campbell said. "He’s got plenty of confidence, and so that’s a good thing. ... So, we’ll see where this game goes. If he’s our guy and see where the weather takes us, see where he takes us, but I know this, we have to be smart with him and let him work into a rhythm.”

For the 27-year-old backup, earning his first career start will be the culmination of his journey from childhood through college and into the National Football League.

“Opportunities, especially in the NFL, come very few times unfortunately, but that’s the beauty of the NFL," Boyle said. "It’s so competitive. It’s been a long journey, just kind of reminiscing on my story of starting football when I was six years old and here I am as a 27-year-old still blessed to have this opportunity, it really is. It’s about preparation and always staying ready. I’ll be ready to go.”

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Boyle honors Tom Brady by wearing No. 12

The 27-year-old quarterback revealed earlier this week that he chose to don the No. 12 in order to honor Tom Brady.

“I’ve always loved 12," Boyle explained during his Friday media session. "Being a Tom Brady fan growing up, having the same initials, the TB12 -- not that I’m ever comparing myself to Tom Brady. I’ve always loved 12 being a Tom Brady fan in New England being from Connecticut, and then obviously going to Green Bay and being around 12 (former Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers). It’s just a good quarterback number.”

