Odds Tim Boyle Replaces Jared Goff in Second Half of Lions 2021 Season

Could Jared Goff be replaced by Tim Boyle at any point in 2021?

Quarterback Jared Goff is not likely to lose his starting job, despite the growing sentiment the 27-year-old quarterback is one of the primary reasons the offense has been stagnant to start the 2021 season.

Head coach Dan Campbell has even challenged Goff to 'step up' after his team's 34-11 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I will say this," Campbell said. "I feel like he has to step up more than he has and I think he needs to help us, just like everybody else. He's gonna need to put a little bit of weight on his shoulders here and it's time to step up, make some throws and do some things, but he needs help."

General manager Brad Holmes brought Goff to Detroit as part of the Matthew Stafford trade this past offseason.

The bonus for the organization was the additional two first-round draft picks the Rams sent with Goff as part of the blockbuster trade.

To start the season, though, Goff has not returned to the form he demonstrated when the Rams marched through the playoffs on their way to the Super Bowl back in 2018.

Unfortunately, the weapons that have been brought in to aid Goff have not been able to consistently perform at the level needed to detract opposing defenses from stacking the box.

Wideout Breshad Perriman did not make the 53-man roster out of training camp and Tyrell Williams was waived during the bye week with an injury settlement.

“My job is to do my job every day," Goff said following the loss to the Eagles. "I trust those guys up top, but my job is to do my job on every play and every day, be the best leader I can be, be the best teammate I can be, be the best person I can be, be the best player I can be. At times, I’m going to bear the brunt of a lot of this and that’s my job.”

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Goff added when asked what the offense can do to score more points, "That’s the question, right? I thought there were times where we did good things. First play of the game was awesome, right, 20-yard gain to T.J. (Hockenson), stalled out there. Can you point to it? I don’t know. I’ll have to watch the film, but finding ways to get guys in positions to make plays and me being able to find them and put the ball on them. And I know that’s a simple answer, but that really is.”

The Lions signed Tim Boyle to a one-year contract this past offseason, after he spent the first three seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

Boyle was placed on injured reserve after thumb surgery just prior to the start of the season.

Could Boyle or even David Blough see more action if the team falls to 0-10 or 0-11?

According to The Athletic, "If David Blough was any threat to Goff’s job, he would’ve made an appearance long before the final possession of that Philadelphia game. Tim Boyle? Maybe. The coaching staff does like Boyle quite a bit, and his willingness to scramble and drive the ball downfield would be a massive shift from Goff. He’s also been on injured reserve all season and didn’t start throwing again, at all, until a few days ago."

While Goff's seat is getting warmer, he will remain the starter for this time for the remainder of the 2021 season.

That is why I am only giving it a 15% chance that Goff will be replaced as a starter at any point this season.