Twitter Reacts: Fans Blame John Beilein for Woes of Cade Cunningham

Is is too early to worry about the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Detroit Pistons effort level against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks was described as "embarrassing" by head coach Dwane Casey, following his team's 117-89 loss at Little Caesars Arena.

“First of all, I'm embarrassed," Casey said. "We should be embarrassed for the Detroit Pistons brand and the effort that we had. We can't control whether the shots go in, but you can control the effort. I just thought our effort was lacking tonight.

"We let our missed shots take our energy and our effort down the drain, and that's what good teams do to you when you don't bring it and you don't execute, and they capitalize on your mistakes.”

The Bucks were still able to dominate the Pistons, despite being without Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez.

Rookie Cade Cunningham, who missed four games to start the season dealing with an ankle injury, was coming off the lowest-scoring debut for a No. 1 overall pick since Anthony Bennett.

On Tuesday, Cunningham scored six points on 2-14 shooting from the field.

Early whispers have started to emerge due to Cunningham's shooting woes, along with the rest of the Pistons' 2021-2022 roster, that he may not live up to the billing.

The Pistons shot 17% from beyond the three-point line on Tuesday, and the early shooting woes of the team have contributed to the 1-6 start to the season.

The plethora of missed shots and inconsistent play has led a slew of fans to blame ex-Wolverines head basketball coach John Beilein, who currently serves as the team's Senior Player Development Advisor.

Here is a sample of Pistons fans reacting to the early struggles of a player many have really high hopes for.