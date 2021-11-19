Patriots Blank Falcons 25-0 For Fifth Straight Victory

The Patriots defense gives a dominant performance as New England improves to 7-4 on the 2021 season.

As Mitch McDeere (of John Grisham’s ‘The Firm’) once said, “It might not be sexy, but it’s got teeth.”

While Thursday Night Football matchups are not typically known for their aesthetic beauty, the results were pretty enough for the New England Patriots in their Week Eleven matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Quarterback Mac Jones completed 22 of 26 passes for 207 yards, and one touchdown, with one interception. Kicker Nick Folk connected on four field goals, including a season-long 53-yarder. Still, the Patriots defense would earn the game ball. New England’s defenders sacked Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan four times, while J.C. Jackson and Devin McCourty would each intercept him in the second half. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy sealed the win with a 35-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter as the Pats shut out the Falcons 25-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

With the victory, the Patriots improved to 7-4 on the 2021 season, having now won five straight games.

First Half Highlights

New England struck first on Thursday with a nine-play, 52-yards drive midway through the first quarter. Though the Pats would have an 11-yard punt return from Gunner Olszewski erased by a holding penalty on special teamer Cody Davis, the Pats would recoup those yards on a 17-yard catch-and-run by tight end Jonnu Smith. Rhamondre Stevenson also added a 21-yard run. However, the Pats offensive momentum would stall in the red zone. Nick Folk made a 32-yard field goal, giving the Patriots an early three-point lead.

Patriots 7, Falcons 0

The Patriots would also find the endzone before their opponents in Week Eleven with a seven-play, 76-yard scoring drive. Starting with a nine-yard reception from wide receiver N’Keal Harry, running back Damien Harris ripped back-to-back rushes for 17 and 14 yards respectively. The Pats would cap the drive with a 19-yard touchdown strike from Mac Jones to receiver Nelson Agholor, taking advantage of what seemed to be a massive coverage breakdown in the Falcons’ secondary.

Patriots 10, Falcons 0

Following linebacker Matt Judon’s sack of Matt Ryan (setting his career-high at 10.5), the Patriots completed the first-half shutout. New England closed the second-quarter with a seven-play, 41-yard drive. Despite a pair of notable completions to receiver Jakobi Meyers, the Pats would once again settle for three. Folk connected from 44-yards, increasing their lead at the half.

At the half: Patriots 13, Falcons 0

It was not until midway through the fourth quarter before any second-half points would be put on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium scoreboard on Thursday night. In the aftermath of an interception of Matt Ryan by safety Devin McCourty, the Patriots traveled 43 yards on eight plays. Nick Folk made a season-long 53-yard field goal, adding three points to the Patriots lead.

Patriots 16, Falcons 0

NOTE: Devin McCourty’s interception was the 30th of his career. He is now the third player in Patriots’ franchise history with 30 or more interceptions, joining Patriots Hall of Farmers Ty Law and Raymond Clayborn (each with 36).

New England salted this one away by quietly moving 35 yards on eight plays. Rather than attempting to end the game with a fourth down conversion, Nick Folk once again connected on a 33-yard kick through the uprights. It was Folk’s fourth field goal of the night.

Patriots 16, Falcons 0

It was fitting that the Patriots defense would add not only one, but two exclamation points to preserve the shutout in Atlanta. In relief of Matt Ryan, Falcons’ reserve quarterback Josh Rosen was picked off by linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who returned the interception 35-yards for the touchdown. On the ensuing drive, third string quarterback Feleipe Franks was intercepted by safety Adrian Phillips to secure the victory.

FINAL: Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Up Next:

The Patriots return home to the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts for a post-Thanksgiving matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 28, at 1:00pm ET.