Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Will Laken Tomlinson Maintain Starting LG Job?
The Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in less than a month, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
One of three veteran, free-agent signings to Seattle’s offensive line this offseason, will Laken Tomlinson have a secure starting role with the Seahawks?
Background
Born in Savanna-la-Mar, Jamaica, Tomlinson moved to Chicago, Illinois, when he was 11. He was a multi-sport athlete in high school and committed to Duke as part of the 2010 recruiting class. Tomlinson started 52 games for the Blue Devils in five seasons, was an All-American as a senior in 2014 and was drafted 28th overall by Detroit in the 2015 NFL Draft. After starting 24 games with the Lions over two seasons, Tomlinson was dealt to the 49ers for a future fifth-round pick. It was in San Francisco that Tomlinson found a home, playing the next five seasons there while starting 80 of 81 possible games and earning his first and only Pro Bowl nod in 2021. Becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2022, Tomlinson signed with the New York Jets and played two seasons there — starting all 34 games — before signing with the Seahawks in April.
Scheme Fit
Despite playing mostly right guard in college, Tomlinson has played almost exclusively left guard in the NFL aside from one game with the Lions in 2016, per Pro Football Focus. Thus, Tomlinson lacks some of the versatility other members of Seattle’s offensive line group possess, but he makes up for that with his extensive game experience. In 2023, Tomlinson ranked 36th among 50 offensive guards with at least 300 pass-blocking snaps with a 60.6 grade, per PFF. In the run game, where Tomlinson has struggled as an NFL guard, he was 43rd among 49 players with at least 300 run-blocking snaps with a 49.6 grade. At 6-3, 323 pounds, Tomlinson still provides good size on the interior for Seattle, which lacked positional depth last season.
Best Case Scenario
Winning the left guard competition in training camp over rookie Sataoa Laumea and free agent signee Tremayne Anchrum, Tomlinson starts every game for Seattle in 2024 and operates as a serviceable bridge option on the interior line. Tomlinson’s ability to stay healthy provides consistency for a group that has been rife with injuries the past few seasons, and he plays well enough to maintain his starting role.
Worst Case Scenario
Even while playing a new position himself, Laumea's extensive college experience as a four-year starter at Utah helps him play above expectations in training camp and he wins the starting left guard role over Tomlinson. Even while dropping into a backup role for the first time since 2016, Tomlinson remains a contributor on special teams and serves as a high-end backup in case of injuries.
What to Expect in 2024
One thing is clear: Tomlinson may have eight more NFL seasons under his belt than Laumea, but Seattle’s left guard situation may not be set in stone necessarily. The Seahawks still benefit from Tomlinson’s veteran presence whether he is starting or not — leadership and experience were something the young corps needed, regardless of who will play on gamedays. He should, however, still be the favorite to win the job.
Tomlinson’s greatest ability has been his availability, as he has played in 146 of 147 possible games in his career and been on the field for 100 percent of his teams’ offensive snaps over the last five seasons. He has been one of the most durable offensive linemen in the NFL over the past decade and, elite or not, there is value in that. Laumea likely needs a year to develop before he's ready to battle for playing time, and inserting Tomlinson allows a consistent, reliable option there. It is startling to see Tomlinson go from signing a three-year, $40 million deal with the Jets in 2022 to now being on a veteran minimum with Seattle, per Over the Cap, but that’s how fast things can change in the NFL. His early-season play will be telling about whether his poor play was the product of a truly horrific offensive line in New York, or whether he has genuinely declined rapidly over the last two seasons.
