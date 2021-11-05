Chase Claypool Is an Absolute Legend

The Pittsburgh Steelers might know where the Cleveland Browns' downfall started.

The Cleveland Browns sure have a lot of drama surrounding them since their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. We aren't pointing the finger anywhere but some are pointing it at Chase Claypool.

In the Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Baker Mayfield debate, who wins? And who should win? And can it be fixed?

Najee Harris becomes the third Steelers player to win this major award early in his career. As black and white and it seems, there's a lot behind Harris having such a strong showing of late.

Plus, Claypool and the never-ending disses of social media and Week 9's picks. Don't miss out on this week's same-game four-leg parlay.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Browns Negotiating Release of Odell Beckham Jr.

Steelers First Injury Report Week 9 vs. Bears

Najee Harris Wins Offensive Rookie of the Month

Zach Banner Still Not Ready to Contribute

OBJ's Dad Destroys Baker Mayfield