Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chase Claypool Is an Absolute Legend

    The Pittsburgh Steelers might know where the Cleveland Browns' downfall started.
    Author:
    and

    The Cleveland Browns sure have a lot of drama surrounding them since their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. We aren't pointing the finger anywhere but some are pointing it at Chase Claypool. 

    In the Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Baker Mayfield debate, who wins? And who should win? And can it be fixed? 

    Read More

    Najee Harris becomes the third Steelers player to win this major award early in his career. As black and white and it seems, there's a lot behind Harris having such a strong showing of late. 

    Plus, Claypool and the never-ending disses of social media and Week 9's picks. Don't miss out on this week's same-game four-leg parlay. 

    Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Browns Negotiating Release of Odell Beckham Jr.

    Steelers First Injury Report Week 9 vs. Bears

    Najee Harris Wins Offensive Rookie of the Month

    Zach Banner Still Not Ready to Contribute

    OBJ's Dad Destroys Baker Mayfield

    USATSI_16930782_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    Chase Claypool Is an Absolute Legend

    just now
    USATSI_16608455_168388034_lowres
    News

    Report: Browns Negotiating Release of Odell Beckham Jr

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_13482788_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers First Injury Report of Week 9 vs. Bears

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17068707_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers RB Najee Harris Named Rookie of the Month

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16633520_168388034_lowres
    News

    Report: Odell Beckham Jr. No Longer Part of Browns

    Nov 3, 2021
    USATSI_16998831_168388034_lowres
    News

    Browns Excuse Odell Beckham Jr. From Practice

    Nov 3, 2021
    USATSI_15259115_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers to Wear Color Rush Jerseys on Monday Night

    Nov 3, 2021
    USATSI_13853006_168388034_lowres
    News

    Zach Banner Still Not Ready to Contribute on Game Days

    Nov 3, 2021