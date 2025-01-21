Super Bowl LIX: History, Statistics, Records and Important Figures
The NFL's best are preparing to square off in Super Bowl LIX, the latest installment of the biggest sporting event in the world.
Sure, the Super Bowl is technically a game ... but it's so much more than that. It's become a global spectacle and cultural phenomenon. It captivates viewers with high-intensity play, iconic superstars, halftime theatrics and memorable commercials throughout.
It is as American as anything could be, but it's also drawing a global audience. The game and the sport are more popular today than they've ever been before, thanks in large part to fans across the world tuning in to watch the clash for the ultimate prize: the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
The stakes are higher than ever, with the NFL breaking its own viewership records in each of the last two years. With Super Bowl LIX looming, Sports Illustrated is bringing you unparalleled access to everything related to the Big Game. Whether you're a die-hard football fanatic or a casual viewer looking for some information before playing Squares, you're in the right place.
From on-the-field records that have stood the test of time to the multimillion dollar financial repercussions of a victory to the cost of a 30-second ad spot, we've got you covered.
Game Logistics
- What Time Does Super Bowl LIX Start?
- How Are Super Bowl Referees Selected?
- What Time Does Super Bowl LIX Start Internationally?
- Why Is It Called The Super Bowl?
- Future Super Bowl Locations
- What Time Does The Super Bowl End?
Records & Achievements
- The Lowest-Scoring Super Bowls of All Time
- The Highest-Scoring Super Bowls of All Time
- Which NFL Teams Have Never Won a Super Bowl?
- Which NFL Teams Have The Most Super Bowl Appearances?
- The Biggest Blowouts in Super Bowl History
- Largest Comebacks in Super Bowl History
- Longest Field Goals in Super Bowl History
Rules Breakdown
- Every Super Bowl To Go To Overtime
- Super Bowl & NFL Postseason Overtime Rules, Explained
- Super Bowl MVP Voting Rules, Explained
Halftime Show
- Predicting Kendrick Lamar's Setlist
- How Much Are Super Bowl Halftime Performers Paid?
- Year-By-Year List of Halftime Show Performers
Ratings & Statistics
- How Many People Watch The Super Bowl?
- How Long Is The Super Bowl On Average?
- Highest Rated Super Bowls
TV & Commercials
- What Channel Is The Super Bowl On?
- How Much Does It Cost For A Super Bowl Commercial?
- Who Is Calling The Super Bowl?
- Super Bowl LIX Radio Guide
- How To Watch Super Bowl LIX in 4K
- The Best Budweiser Super Bowl Ads
- The 59 Best Super Bowl Ads of All Time
- Super Bowl LIX Commercial Schedule
Super Bowl History
- Super Bowl History: Full List of Winners and Scores
- Which NFL Team Has The Most Super Bowl Wins
- Super Bowl Logo History
- Super Bowl Records: Most Passing, Rushing, Receiving Yards in History
- Every Non-Quarterback To Win Super Bowl MVP
- Super Bowl Gatorade Bath Color History
- Biggest Upsets in Super Bowl History
National Anthem
- Complete List of National Anthem Performers
- Super Bowl LIX Pregame Performers
- The History of "Lift Every Voice and Sing"
Super Bowl Squares
- How Does Super Bowl Squares Work?
- The Best Numbers in Super Bowl Squares
- Super Bowl Score by Quarter: Squares Results History
Super Bowl Hardware
Costs of the Game
- Super Bowl LIX Ticket Price Breakdown
- How Much Is A Super Bowl Suite?
- Inside Caesars Superdome: Fun Facts Ahead of Super Bowl LIX
Personnel
- How Much Do NFL Owners Make After Winning The Super Bowl?
- How Much Do Super Bowl Referees Make?