SI

Super Bowl LIX: History, Statistics, Records and Important Figures

Nate Cunningham

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL's best are preparing to square off in Super Bowl LIX, the latest installment of the biggest sporting event in the world.

Sure, the Super Bowl is technically a game ... but it's so much more than that. It's become a global spectacle and cultural phenomenon. It captivates viewers with high-intensity play, iconic superstars, halftime theatrics and memorable commercials throughout.

It is as American as anything could be, but it's also drawing a global audience. The game and the sport are more popular today than they've ever been before, thanks in large part to fans across the world tuning in to watch the clash for the ultimate prize: the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The stakes are higher than ever, with the NFL breaking its own viewership records in each of the last two years. With Super Bowl LIX looming, Sports Illustrated is bringing you unparalleled access to everything related to the Big Game. Whether you're a die-hard football fanatic or a casual viewer looking for some information before playing Squares, you're in the right place.

From on-the-field records that have stood the test of time to the multimillion dollar financial repercussions of a victory to the cost of a 30-second ad spot, we've got you covered.

Game Logistics

Records & Achievements

Rules Breakdown

Halftime Show

Ratings & Statistics

TV & Commercials

Super Bowl History

National Anthem

Super Bowl Squares

Super Bowl Hardware

Costs of the Game

  • Super Bowl LIX Ticket Price Breakdown
  • How Much Is A Super Bowl Suite?
  • Inside Caesars Superdome: Fun Facts Ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Personnel

  • How Much Do NFL Owners Make After Winning The Super Bowl?
  • How Much Do Super Bowl Referees Make?
Published |Modified
Nate Cunningham
NATE CUNNINGHAM

Nathan Cunningham is a writer for Sports Illustrated and Minute Media. Throughout his career, he has written about collegiate sports, NFL Draft, Super Bowl champions, and more. Nathan has also been featured in FanSided and 90Min. Nathan loves colorful uniforms, mascots and fast-break pull-up 3-pointers. He graduated from BYU in 2016 with a degree in journalism.

Home/NFL