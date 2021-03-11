Texans Move Brandin Cooks' Money for Cap Room

Brandin Cooks will remain with the Texans in 2021 on a new deal

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans will do everything in their power to save money while keeping talent. On Thursday, the came to terms with a star player's future in the organization.

The Texans restructured veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks' contract, creating $6.53 million in salary-cap space, per multiple reports.

By restructuring his deal, Houston increased Cooks' cap figures for 2022 and 2023 when the salary cap is expected to increase over the 2021's $182.5 million amount.

Houston now is expected to enter free agency with $23.4 million available under the current salary cap.

Cooks' first season at NRG Stadium was determined by two halves. In the start of the year, he was limited due to the success of breakout star Will Fuller. Following Fuller's suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, he became the de facto target.

Cooks show the explosive nature that helped him thrive early in New Orleans and New England. He finished the season with 81 receptions for 1,150 yards and six touchdowns.

Weeks 16 and 17 showed his upside for 2021. Against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cooks caught seven passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. He followed that up with 11 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns in the season finale against the Tennessee Titans.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson finished the season with a team-record 33 passing touchdowns and leading the NFL with 4,823 passing yards. Houston finished 4-12 on the campaign.

Cooks now is expected to become the go-to weapon following the Texans' decision not to franchise tag Fuller. After the late success, there's potential for another stellar season in Houston for the speedy perimeter option.

