Boston College's A.J. Dillon Meets With the Texans at the NFL Combine

According to Mark Lane, the Texans Wire, the Houston Texans have met with Boston College running back A.J. Dillion at the NFL Combine. The Texans met with Dillion in an informal setting but with the Texans only allowed to meet with forty-five prospects for interviews. Contract with prospects during the combine is at a premium for the week during the Combine.

Dillion was able to put together three straight 1,000 yard rushing seasons for the Eagles capping off his career with his best season in 2019.

Starting all 12 games, Dillion rushed for 1,685 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards a rush and 140.4 yards a game. He also caught 13 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown this past season.

Dillion for his career rushed for 4,382 yards and 38 total rushing touchdowns. He also had three straight double-digit rushing touchdown seasons and averaged 125.2 yards per game for his career.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here