D'Anton Lynn to Take Over the Texans Secondary

The Houston Texans will promote assistant secondary coach D'Anton Lynn to coach the secondary for the 2020 season. Lynn will be taking over the role from Anthony Midget who left to coach the same position group with the Tennessee Titans.

Lynn has been with the Texans since 2018 when he joined as the assistant secondary coach. He is the son of Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn.

In 2017, Lynn was a defensive assistant for the Chargers and he also spent the 2015-2016 seasons with the Buffalo Bills as a defensive assistant.

In 2013, Lynn was in the New York Jets scouting department before moving to coach in 2014.

A native of Plano, Texas and playing his high school football at Celina, Lynn played his college football at Penn State.

In 2012, Lynn went undrafted and spent time with the New York Jets before playing one season in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2013.

He will take over a new-look secondary entering the 2020 season with the like of Gareon Conley and Vernon Hargreaves, III and Lonnie Johnson, Jr. at the cornerback position. With safeties Justin Reid and Tashuan Gipson, Sr. as their primary starters.

