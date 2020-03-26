Eagles Howie Roseman discusses their initial thinking in potential DeAndre Hopkins trade talks

The big topic for the Houston Texans was the trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals. The Philadelphia Eagles were involved in the trade talks for Hopkins, and general manager Howie Roseman discussed their thinking in the trade talks with the Texans.

Roseman and the Eagles ended up trading for cornerback Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions and turning around and giving him a three-year, $50.5 million contract and passing on the Hopkins deal.

With the apparent need with the Eagles needing a wide receiver, Roseman, on a conference call with media, explained the reasoning to going with Slay over Hopkins. The deal with the Texans according to Roseman was not similar to how it ended up with the Cardinals.

"The Hopkins one, I get that this is a hot-button topic for us," Roseman said in his conference call on Thursday. "I think that, again, we gotta also look at it from the perspective of the other team. What their ask is for us may be different, depending on their valuation of players they get in trades or where draft picks are."

Roseman continued, "So, it's not always apples to apples. I'm not saying that as an excuse, I'm just saying the reality of the situation is there are a lot of trades that we look at where I'll call the GM and say, you know, 'We talked about this. Why would you do it for this?' And they'll say, 'Well, I really like this player' or 'I like where this pick is.' So, I think there's a lot that goes into it, and we're not always in control of the results on that. And then, in terms of what we did there with draft picks, yeah, ideally, we didn't wanna give up any draft picks."

The Texans were able to acquire a 2020 second-round and 2021 fourth-round selections in the trade with the Cardinals for Hopkins, including running back David Johnson. The Texans also sent a 2020 fourth-round selection to the Cardinals to complete the deal.

Roseman continued on the value part of the potential deal for Hopkins.

"But when we looked at the value of another player we could get," Roseman said of the potential trade. "What he was making over a two-year period, plus the draft picks and plus. Maybe some of the guys we let go, we kind of looked at it, OK, here are the options: You can have this guy, this guy, plus your three and your five or you can come out with it and have Slay, Hargrave and McLeod and Parks and Robey-Coleman. And so when we looked at that and the way to improve our team, and where that goes from a resource perspective, that's how we kind of made the decision."

It appears the biggest deterrent for Roseman, and the Eagles were the contract situation for Hopkins and the idea he wanted a pay increase on his existing deal that the Cardinals appear to be willing to give to their new wide receiver.

"I think another part of it on trading for a player is also the difference about the new money and extending guys from a new-money perspective," Roseman said of a potential contract situation in a trade. "Who have years remaining on their deal and what that costs versus just ripping up a contract – and I'm not trying to be specific to anyone here because I certainly don't want to get tampering charges filed, just trying to give you more perspective."

