State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Eagles Howie Roseman discusses their initial thinking in potential DeAndre Hopkins trade talks

Patrick D. Starr

The big topic for the Houston Texans was the trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals. The Philadelphia Eagles were involved in the trade talks for Hopkins, and general manager Howie Roseman discussed their thinking in the trade talks with the Texans. 

Roseman and the Eagles ended up trading for cornerback Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions and turning around and giving him a three-year, $50.5 million contract and passing on the Hopkins deal. 

With the apparent need with the Eagles needing a wide receiver, Roseman, on a conference call with media, explained the reasoning to going with Slay over Hopkins. The deal with the Texans according to Roseman was not similar to how it ended up with the Cardinals. 

"The Hopkins one, I get that this is a hot-button topic for us," Roseman said in his conference call on Thursday. "I think that, again, we gotta also look at it from the perspective of the other team. What their ask is for us may be different, depending on their valuation of players they get in trades or where draft picks are."

Roseman continued, "So, it's not always apples to apples. I'm not saying that as an excuse, I'm just saying the reality of the situation is there are a lot of trades that we look at where I'll call the GM and say, you know, 'We talked about this. Why would you do it for this?' And they'll say, 'Well, I really like this player' or 'I like where this pick is.' So, I think there's a lot that goes into it, and we're not always in control of the results on that. And then, in terms of what we did there with draft picks, yeah, ideally, we didn't wanna give up any draft picks."

The Texans were able to acquire a 2020 second-round and 2021 fourth-round selections in the trade with the Cardinals for Hopkins, including running back David Johnson. The Texans also sent a 2020 fourth-round selection to the Cardinals to complete the deal. 

Roseman continued on the value part of the potential deal for Hopkins. 

"But when we looked at the value of another player we could get," Roseman said of the potential trade. "What he was making over a two-year period, plus the draft picks and plus. Maybe some of the guys we let go, we kind of looked at it, OK, here are the options: You can have this guy, this guy, plus your three and your five or you can come out with it and have Slay, Hargrave and McLeod and Parks and Robey-Coleman. And so when we looked at that and the way to improve our team, and where that goes from a resource perspective, that's how we kind of made the decision."

It appears the biggest deterrent for Roseman, and the Eagles were the contract situation for Hopkins and the idea he wanted a pay increase on his existing deal that the Cardinals appear to be willing to give to their new wide receiver. 

"I think another part of it on trading for a player is also the difference about the new money and extending guys from a new-money perspective," Roseman said of a potential contract situation in a trade. "Who have years remaining on their deal and what that costs versus just ripping up a contract – and I'm not trying to be specific to anyone here because I certainly don't want to get tampering charges filed, just trying to give you more perspective."

Mike Kaye from NJ.com and Dave Zangaro from NBCS Philly helped contribute to this article.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DeAndre Hopkins "shed a tear" knowing his time had come to an end with Deshaun Watson

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins says he is going to miss playing with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Patrick D. Starr

Podcast Episode 5.2: A Week Later and Trying to Figure Out the Texans

State of the Texans podcast discusses the Houston Texans a week after the DeAndre Hopkins trade, the addition of Randall Cobb, and more.

Patrick D. Starr

Mock Draft Analysis: Is Jalen Reagor the answer for the Texans?

CBS Sports released a three-round mock draft and it has the Houston Texans opening selection TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor. We analyze all three picks for the Texans from the mock draft.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Justin Reid: DeAndre Hopkins was an "All-Star Teammate"

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid described wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as an all-star teammate and is happy for him moving to a situation that is good for him.

Patrick D. Starr

Keke Coutee's future cloudy with the arrival of Randall Cobb to the Texans

The arrival of wide receiver Randall Cobb to the Houston Texans puts pressure on Keke Coutee's roster spot heading into the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55

Texans adjust their secondary and shifts team needs moving towards the NFL Draft

The Houston Texans focused on their secondary to open the 2020 league year and it shifted their team needs heading towards the NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

by

AlTruckee

Justin Reid would like his brother to join him with the Texans

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid still hold out hope of making a childhood dream of playing on the same team as his brother, Eric.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55

Deshaun Watson gives back to his hometown to help first responders during COVID-19 pandemic

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has donated food to first responders in his hometown of Gainesville, Georgia that are currently working to help slow the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: Money the ultimate factor in DeAndre Hopkins being moved to the Cardinals

MMQBs Albert Breer is reporting that the Houston Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals due to contract demands they would not meet.

Patrick D. Starr

by

SkycatF14

The Hopkins trade has put a negative light on Texans David Johnson

Running back David Johnson is behind the eight-ball with the Houston Texans fanbase for being part of the trade for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55