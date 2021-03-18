Former Texans Carlos Watkins Heads to rival Dallas Cowboys

The Texans lose depth on the defensive line with Carlos Watkins heading up I-35

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have added multiple names to their free agent list, but they've lost a few along the way as well. Carlos Watkins is now another name to leave NRG Stadium.

The Dallas Cowboys have added Watkins to bolster the depth on their defensive line. It was first noted by DallasCowboys.com.

Watkins, a 2017 fourth-round pick out of Clemson, played four seasons with the Texans before becoming an unrestricted free agent. The 6-3, 297-pound defensive lineman was a starter with Houston in 2020, registering 11 first-team appearances. He recorded two of his career four sacks last season while playing about half of the snaps for the Texans.

Watkins has played in 42 games and played both inside and outside in the Texans' 3-4 defense under former defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Dallas is switching back to a 4-3 base under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Watkins figures as interior help there, along with Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore, who are near the top of the depth chart, and just-tendered restricted free agent defensive tackle Antwaun Woods.

Watkins finishes his time with the Texans recording 74 tackles, nine tackles for losses, five pass deflections, and four sacks. He started 18 total games in four years, 11 coming in 2020.

