Former NFL QB Predicts Texans' Deshaun Watson Trade Destination

Former New York Giants quarterback Danny Kanell has had his say on where he believes the wantaway Houston Texan Deshaun Watson will suit up next.

After a solid year of non-stop rumors, the answer to 'where will Deshaun Watson play next?' remains unsolved. But one former NFL quarterback believes he has the answer for the wantaway signal-caller.

Speaking to CBS Sports HQ, former New York Giants QB Danny Kanell believes Watson's future lies in Florida.

"I look at the Miami Dolphins and I still think they make a ton of sense," Kanell said. "You have to have a franchise that’s desperate enough to overpay. They’ve used a lot of restriction here and discipline in not making this move, but missing the playoffs again, having to fire a coach again … (Owner) Stephen Ross is a guy who’s wanted to make splashes and missed out on the Harbaugh sweepstakes."

"He needs to infuse some life into this franchise. I don’t think anyone’s really sold on Tua Tagovailoa as the long-term answer. He improved, but I think it’s a bad move for them to have another coach come in, have him learn another offense. If you’re going to start over with a new head coach, you give him Deshaun Watson."

Watson-to-Miami rumors are far from new.

Since he first handed in his trade request, the Dolphins seemed like a natural fit thanks to their uncertainty at the position, and draft capital available - not to mention the fact that the Dolphins were one of Watson's approved teams.

One potential stumbling block, however, is the recent departure of coach Brian Flores. For some time, rumors have been swirling surrounding their desire to work together, which have since driven fresh rumors of Kanell's old team, the Giants, becoming a major contender for Watson should Flores head there.

However, as seems to be the case with every rumor, despite some saying that this move was becoming inevitable - recent reports suggest the two have, in fact, not been in contact about such a scenario. (Though the same reporter is the one who suggested they had been in contact.)

Then there's Ross himself.

Again, there have been contradictory reports regarding whether or not he actually wanted Watson in the first place - given that Ross is said to have blocked the trade in November - or if their potential trade for the quarterback was driven by Flores.

Also worth mentioning is that Watson is said to have refused the opportunity to speak to Ross during the aforementioned potential trade negotiations.

"Ross tried to set up a phone call with Watson the night before the Nov. 2 trade deadline this season to see if the quarterback would resolve his legal situation to facilitate a trade," the Athletic's Jeff Howe said in reference to Watson's ongoing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. "Watson wasn’t prepared to settle and refused to speak to Ross."

Realistically, it is too soon to tell where Watson will end up as there are too many uncertainties - primarily, who will the head coaches be?

The NFL currently has eight head coach openings, including the Dolphins, Giants, and Texans. Then there are the uncertainties surrounding the futures of other star quarterbacks such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson.

And don't forget, Watson is still awaiting his deposition on February 22, which of course will have huge ramifications one way or another.

There are a number of cogs that will need to fall into place for a team to ultimately pull the trigger on a trade.

Miami was the safest bet last year - now, it's anybody's guess.