Ground and Pound: Texans Sign Old-School Fullback

The Texans are adding a versatile player to their offense in Browns Andy Janovich

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are signing former Cleveland Browns fullback Andy Janovich on a one-year deal, according to reports. The deal is expected to be finalized by Thursday.

Janovich, 28, joined Cleveland after playing four seasons with the Denver Broncos. Drafted in the sixth round out of Nebraska, Janovich is best used on special teams and in the red zone as an extra blocker in the run game.

Since arriving in the NFL, Janovich's numbers have been quite moderate. In six seasons, he's tallied 55 rushing yards and four touchdowns, 255 receiving yards and a touchdown catch.

More than anything, the 6-1, 238-pound fullback would likely be more involved as an "H-back" type player in blocking schemes for newly promoted Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.

Hamilton's offense puts an emphasis on the run game. New tight ends coach Tim Berbenich said last month that the system is "tight-end friendly", which could also mean fullback-friendly depending on down and distance.

Janovich technically becomes the the second fullback to join the roster. Versatile tight end/H-back Paul Quessenberry signed a one-year deal earlier this month after spending the majority of last season on the Texans' practice squad.

Quessenberry appeared in one game while listed as a tight end, but did not record a stat.

Texans coach Lovie Smith said that after finishing last in rushing in 2021, Houston must upgrade its offense in all avenues. Janovich offers protection as a versatile blocking option in the backfield and a tight end on rushing plays.

The Texans are expected to be in the market for another running back following the signing of Dare Ogunbowale. On Tuesday, Houston worked out former Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack.

Houston also currently has 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, one of which is expected to be used on a running back. Last season, the Texans averaged a franchise-worst 3.2 yards per carry.