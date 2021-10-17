Sources: Texans O-Lineman - Surgery, Out for Year

    • October 17, 2021
    Sources: Texans' Marcus Cannon Back Surgery, Out for Season

    Charlie Heck is replacing Cannon as banged-up Houston battles Colts in Indy
    Author:

    INDIANAPOLIS -- Houston Texans' veteran offensive tackle Marcus Cannon underwent season-ending back surgery to repair a herniated disk that was causing sciatica symptoms, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

    Cannon was placed on injured reserve a week ago and won't play again this year as his recovery time is roughly three months, per sources.

    Charlie Heck has replaced Cannon, 33, a three-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots acquired in an offseason trade, in the starting lineup at right tackle in Sunday's game at the Indianapolis Colts.

    With Cannon injured after playing every snap during a 40-0 road loss to the Buffalo Bills, Heck operated as the Texans' first-team right tackle against the Patriots last week and now going forward.

    A towering former fourth-round draft from North Carolina at 6-foot-8, 308 pounds and the son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck, Heck was called the most improved player on the roster by Texans coach David Culley during training camp.

    Heck started one game and played in three as a rookie last season. This year, Heck looks like an entirely different player following a full offseason of training unlike last year during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Heck tested positive for COVID-19 in September, opening the door for Cannon to become the starting right tackle for the first four games.

    Now, it's Heck's job.

    Though the offense will be without one of its best blockers the rest of the season, the Texans hope to get starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor back in the lineup soon.

