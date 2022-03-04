Bell Cow Breece: Could Texans Target Iowa State RB?

INDIANAPOLIS -- There's a difference between cockiness and confidence. Those who are cocky, talk. Those who are confident remain silent and allow their actions to speak louder than words.

Iowa State running back Breece Hall falls somewhere in the middle. Many players thinks they're the best at their respective positions, but Hall has the numbers to back the claim.

It's why when asked if he was potentially considered the top back in the draft, he told reporters at this week's NFL Scouting Combine to simply check the tape.

"I just feel like over the last two years, no running back's been able to do what I've been able to do," Hall said Thursday. "I really respect those other guys' games ... I just feel like I'm the best running back in this draft."

Since 2020, Hall's game has elevated to new heights under the direction of Cyclones coach Matt Campbell. As the bell cow of the Cyclones' offense, Hall tallied back-to-back seasons of 1,400-plus rushing yards while averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

Those numbers alone strengthen Hall's case as the top rusher in the class. There's also his FBS touchdown record that can attest to his talent. In the season finale win over TCU, Hall found the end zone for the 24th consecutive game over two seasons, surpassing former Arkansas standout Bill Burnett's 23-game streak in 1970.

Moments such as those rely heavily on patience. Hall says his game is a combination of powerful runs inside, along with patience and vision. He views himself as a three-down back at the next level and mirrors the skills of former Steelers star Le'Veon Bell.

"I always say I'm slow to and fast," Hall said, "I feel like that's what makes me different from a lot of backs, just the fact that I'm really patient in the way that I run and I can control the game."

The Houston Texans are likely one team interested in meeting with Hall during his week in Indianapolis. Last season, Houston averaged a league-worst 3.2 yards per rush. Only Rex Burkhead tallied over 400 yards on the ground.

Both Texans general manager Nick Caserio and coach Lovie Smith addressed the concerns for the lack of a running game. Caserio said that the team would be looking at all avenues to upgrade the position.

Smith said that for new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton's offense to work, they must be able to move the ball on the ground.

"We weren't satisfied with what we were able to get production from in that running back position," Smith said. "If you're running a football team, you have to build, and we're going to address probably three guys each week, and they need to be able to contribute in some way."

Hall said he hopes to impress scouts with his speed during the 40-yard dash Friday. He believes most recognize him for his power and vision, but wants to show teams why his quickness could be a difference-maker at the next level.

"A lot of people are questioning my speed right now, which I'm excited to show with my 40," Hall said. "I feel like that's their only question."

If Hall's on-field numbers match his confidence at the podium, expect a boost in his draft stock. There might not be a "generational" back in the class, but the run on rushers is expected to begin early on Day 2.

Houston, which currently owns the No. 37 pick in the second round, could have its sight on Hall. If his production and combine numbers won't attest to his well-rounded talent, perhaps the backing from a former teammate will.

"All you need for Breece is this much and then he's gone," Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar said. "The emphasis of our offense was to give playmakers the ball. A lot of the times, that was Breece."