Texans' Trade of Deshaun Watson Coming? A 'Chatter' Problem

If the "chatter'' report is meant to insinuate that there is anything at all resembling a team being "close'' to trading for Watson? The report is wrong.

There is an inherent problem with trying to verify a story that suggests there is "chatter'' about a topic. Who is chattering? Do they even know what they are chattering about?

And what the heck is "chatter,'' anyway?

In the case of a national media report on a Houston Texans trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson, there is another problem ...

If the report is meant to suggest that there is even "movement'' toward a deal? The report is wrong.

If, however, the report is meant to just sort of "stir things up''? Have at it.

ProFootballTalk.com writes on Saturday morning: "Multiple executives from teams not directly involved in the discussions tell PFT that there’s mounting chatter that Watson will be traded in the coming days. ... The two finalists are believed to be the Panthers and the Dolphins.''

In the interest of covering our own butts, because the situation could change: We cannot address whether "teams not directly involved in the discussions'' are "chattering.''

We can, however, report that the actual involved parties - the player and his team - are not "chattering,'' or involved in any way in movement toward a lip-of-the-cup trade of the Pro Bowl QB. Furthermore, in our conversations with people in Carolina and Miami? This idea, as of this writing, doesn't sound very "front-burner,'' either. (As we've written before, Watson would provide both teams a massive upgrade - but both teams would surely demand that the picks they sacrifice be "conditional' picks based on Watson actually being eligible - via the league and the law - to play.)

The Texans have their asking price for Watson (three first-round picks and more) and there have obviously been interested potential partners, all of whom have soured on paying the price due to Watson's legal entanglements.

"In the coming days'' could in theory happen if Watson was suddenly cleared of all charges. But that's not happening. "In the coming days'' could in theory happen if Carolina or Miami or any other club simply picks up the phone. But that has not happened any time recently enough to insinuate "movement.''

"Chatter'' is a headline-grabbing word. But it's a wobbly one that in this case creates the illusion of an on-the-verge trade that, according to the parties who are involved, tell us is not on the verge.

